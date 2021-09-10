HUGS go to … our first responders, the police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses and so many others who without hesitation rush to our assistance during our darkest days. As our nation pauses today to reflect on one of our collective darkest days — but even more so for these first responders — we remember their selfless sacrifice and offer our eternal gratitude.
HUGS go to … Krum ISD for always standing out in being the quickest to fulfill requests for public information. Too often, records requests made by this newspaper under the Texas Public Information Act result in delays or obfuscation, with the responsible government body thinking they have 10 days to respond (they do not) or their first instinct being to fight the request in defiance of the spirit of the law. As the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas explains, “Public information is supposed to be released ‘promptly.’ There is a misconception that a governmental body or agency has 10 days to release information. The 10-day mark is the deadline for a governmental body, if it contends the information is not public, to ask for an attorney general’s decision allowing it to withhold the records.” But Krum ISD gets it, and for that we thank them — not for doing more than they should but for respecting the purpose of the law and ensuring Krum ISD families are never left in the dark.
SHRUGS go to … Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who defended the state’s controversial near-total ban on abortion and its lack of exceptions for victims of rape and incest Tuesday, misleadingly stating that rape victims can still get abortions under the law and claiming that the government will “eliminate all rapists” in the state; and also to the people surrounding him who “clapped” after he said it. (Submitted by reader Ronald L. Johnson, of Denton)
HUGS go to … Mike Cochran, a former Denton City Council member who added a personal element to the anniversary of the great Texas Woman’s University bird culling of Sept. 7, 1979, when campus police shot large numbers of birds (the record says they shot starlings, but cowbirds, red-wing blackbirds and grackles, along with their waste, especially offended Sandy Erdman, who was a spokesperson for the neighborhood that had begun to look like the set of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds). The North Texas Daily coverage was shared on a local Facebook group, and Cochran recalled a story of his attempt to execute a citizen’s arrest of the offending TWU officers as they abandoned noisemakers and took aim with shotguns. The officers then arrested Cochran for sheer audacity, probably. Cochran recalled filling garbage bags with dead birds and having to euthanize mortally wounded birds. All we can say is “boy, that escalated quickly.”
HUGS go to … the Argyle football team for now owning the longest regular-season winning streak in the state. The Eagles routed Texarkana Pleasant Grove last week, extending their winning streak to 58 games. Argyle played Celina on Friday night — the last team to beat them in the regular season back in 2015.
SHRUGS go to … the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans of the University of North Texas football team waited all summer to see one of their own play on the opening night of the NFL season Thursday. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden became the first UNT player to be selected in the NFL draft since Cody Spencer in 2004 just a few months ago, when the Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round. The expectation was that Darden would make his debut on opening night against the Cowboys. But the Buccaneers didn’t activate him for the game. It’s hard to argue with the move after Tampa Bay eked out a 31-29 win. But there is no disputing not seeing Darden was a bummer for UNT fans.