HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten for offering some leavening reflections during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting on the recent hand-wringing over the number of women in college surpassing the number of men. While it is legitimate for pundits to worry these trends could deepen the political divide in the U.S. (there are widening differences between the voting habits of Americans with degrees and those without), Feyten pointed out with raw data more men are attending college than did in their fathers’ and grandfathers’ day. And she also made a strong case that more women are enrolling in college because their economic future is so transformed by a degree. What Feyten didn’t say is women with degrees likely stand the best chance of affording to have and raise children — something economists say is desperately needed in a time of declining birthrates and increasing American retirement rates.
HUGS go to … newly installed Denton LULAC Council President Anita Martínez-Strickland, who has made it her goal to implement a better and more efficient fundraising strategy. The oldest civil rights organization in the nation, the mission of the League of United Latin American Citizens is to “advance the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population of the United States” — often through the council’s scholarship program. Martínez-Strickland and the council say they feel an urgency for enhanced fundraising because of the growth in the number of Hispanic students eligible for scholarships. Those interested in donating to the 2022 Scholarship Fund may visit www.dentonlulac.org. More information on the LULAC fundraising program can be found by contacting LULAC Treasurer Lilyan Prado Carrillo at lilyan.prado@gmail.com.
SHRUGS go to … the bare-looking island left in front of the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, where the O-shaped sculpture and one lone Eastern red cedar remain after city workers had to remove 10 Bradford pear trees. It was a peaceful, shady nook off Bell Avenue, and it will be once again, one day, after the trees are replaced with ones that are less invasive, less stinky and less prone to wreaking havoc. There are multiple reasons why Bradford pears have been labeled “the worst tree in America,” but the reason city workers gave for chopping down these particular trees is because they’re liable to drop massive limbs onto the parked cars, playing kids and shade-seekers below.
SHRUGS go to … University of North Texas Regent Melisa Denis for casting the sole vote against the proposed edit to the equity and diversity policies on sexual misconduct and retaliation. There was no discussion of the votes cast Thursday morning, and the policy edits passed. Following the votes, the university will not have to dismiss witness statements that aren’t subject to cross-examination. (UNT officials from the equity and diversity division explained the earlier policy allowed statements from parties accused of sexual misconduct to be dismissed if the party didn’t appear at a university hearing.) A court recently vacated the part of the regulations that prohibits college decision-making bodies from relying on statements that are not subject to cross-examination during hearings. There’s no telling why Denis, from Southlake, opposed the edits, especially since her bona fides include playing a role in creating the KMPG Network of Women, a mentorship program for women in the company where she works.
HUGS go to … Texas Tech senior and former Argyle High School standout Vivian Gray as her college basketball career nears its conclusion. Gray has been among the best players in the country all season and was recently among 48 women’s college basketball players nationally to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Gray has already earned her undergraduate degree from Tech and is working on her MBA. She also recently cleared the 2,000-point mark for her college career. Congratulations are in order for one of the best players to come through the Denton area in recent memory.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.