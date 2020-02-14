HUGS go to … the Braswell Bengals boys basketball team, which clinched the first district championship in program history on Tuesday night with a 40-39 victory over The Colony. On another note, the Lady Bengals finished the regular season as co-champions of District 8-5A with the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons. The girls’ state playoffs begin next week.
HUGS go to ... the six Denton-area girls basketball teams that won district titles. Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder won outright league championships, while Guyer, Braswell and Lake Dallas won a share of their respective district titles. In total, nine local girls basketball teams made the playoffs. Sanger, Krum and Pilot Point also qualified for the postseason in addition to the six aforementioned schools.
SHRUGS go to ... people who, despite decades of admonishments and millions spent on public awareness campaigns, continue to cavalierly toss their litter to the winds. As we increasingly become more aware of our ecological responsibility, no habit is easier to adopt than properly disposing of trash and debris. Want to make an even bigger difference while getting some needed exercise? Take frequent walks around your neighborhood while carrying a small bag and gather up any litter you see along your trek. Imagine the difference if all of your neighbors followed in suit.
HUGS go to ... the boxer Wilma of Aubrey, handled by Michael Shepherd for owners Keith and Cheryl Robbins, Bonnie Wagaman and Debbie Caywood, who won the Working Group under Judge Jay Richardson at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 11. Wilma, a 4 ½-year-old female, officially known as GCHP2 Cinnibon’s Bedrock Bombshell, bred by Bonnie Wagaman and Nicole Manna, took top honors in a field of 29 Best of Breed winners entered in the Working Group.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletics department, which showed signs of becoming a whole lot more financially stable recently. The department files a financial report yearly with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The report showed that UNT finished the fiscal year with a budget surplus of $850,000. UNT had not finished with a budget surplus previously under athletic director Wren Baker. The report showed significant progress by UNT’s athletic department.