HUGS go to … Gladys Keeton, a professor emeritus of dance at Texas Woman’s University. Keeton earned some well-deserved accolades recently: She was recognized as a Dance Lifetime Achievement leader at the Texas Dance Educators Association Conference, and then was recognized for her 10-year commitment as the dance choreographer for the Denton County United Way Tribute Dancing with Our Stars. She was recognized last month for both her career dedication and her considerable teaching skills — the United Way contestants aren’t all trained dancers. And to put it in perspective, Keeton choreographed for more than 200 community leaders for the past 10 years for the popular United Way fundraiser.
SHRUGS go to … Shelley Luther, for implying that some schoolteachers enjoy seeing students make fun of a classmate now and then. The former Denton County resident now lives in the Sherman area and is running for Texas House District 62 in the March 1 Republican primary. Video from a recent campaign forum shows the former Spanish teacher saying she’s “not comfortable” with transgender people. “The kids that they brought in my classroom, when they said that this kid is transgendering into a different sex, that I couldn’t have kids laugh at them, like I couldn’t have, um …” Here, a five-second pause follows, in which Luther seems to realize what she’s just said. She wraps up with: “Like, other kids got in trouble for having transgender kids in my class. That’s why I vote for school choice, and my opponent is completely against school choice. Thank you.”
SHRUGS go to … Matthew Poole, the current mayor of Ponder who is running for the newly created state House District 57 seat in the March 1 Republican primary. As is always done at this newspaper, our reporters have been contacting the area candidates appearing in contested races on the March 1 ballot in order to present to readers (voters) issues-based election previews sizing up the candidates’ priorities, experience and qualifications. For many races, these previews — the first of which are being published today — are the only opportunity for voters to see a side-by-side comparison of the candidates before they cast their ballots. But Poole, citing some grievance with the newspaper so old it involves none of the current newsroom employees, has outright refused to participate in the process and made it clear he will not speak with any reporters for any reason. Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face — not only is Poole denying his would-be constituents a chance to learn more about him, but he’s not even in office yet and already saddled with a list of grievances that will undoubtedly lead to far less transparency. We urge him to reconsider his silence while also urging voters to consider the implications of his intransigence when casting their votes.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas women’s basketball player Madison Townley, who continued to cement her place in program history this week. The senior helped lead UNT to a win over Rice on Thursday when she set a program record by playing in the 124th game of her career. Townley is also the Mean Green’s career leader in rebounds and has always represented UNT in a first-class manner. Congratulations are in order.