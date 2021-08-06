HUGS go to … Denton businessman Brian Burrows, who came home from the Olympics with hardware in hand recently. Burrows won the bronze medal in this year’s mixed team trap shooting event along with partner Maddy Bernau. It’s not often a Denton resident excels on the Olympics stage. Burrows did just that. Congratulations to the owner of Ironwood Axe Throwing for bringing home a medal.
HUGS go to … the volunteers who are back at it at the Campus Theatre to hand out show playbills, sell concessions and steer newcomers to the restrooms. This weekend, Theatre Denton opened with its first show to have a large cast since the pandemic. (The company staged the two-woman musical Always, Patsy Cline earlier this year.) But the volunteers on stage are always joined by the off-stage volunteers who keep audiences supplied with candy, drinks and information. They don’t take a bow, but they help our arts scene more than most know.
HUGS go to … former Argyle state champion Nick Ralston for being named on the Dallas Cowboys’ first unofficial depth chart of the season. Ralston is listed as the Cowboys’ backup fullback and is in the mix to earn a roster spot.
SHRUGS go to … drivers who don’t slow down or move out of the way for emergency vehicles. Last weekend, one of the Denton Fire Department’s fire engines was damaged after an 18-wheeler hit it. Taking precautions anytime you see the flashing lights of a first responder is not only common sense but also state law.
HUGS go to … the owners of J&J’s Pizza, who were great community members for more than 20 years. Owners Jaime and Jessie Ham plan to open a new restaurant in Gainesville, Saint Joe’s Pizza, in “a few months” and announce an opening date when they have more information. We’re sad to see this longtime staple go and will miss their veggie pizza.
HUGS go to … the Denton Police Department officer who calmly and quickly soothed a tense exchange between two men at the town hall meeting held by District 26 U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, on Tuesday night. Police are under intense scrutiny right now, with some citizens lacking confidence that officers will deescalate such conflicts. This officer did just that, and for that, we give him a thumbs up.
HUGS go to … a pair of brothers, Shidad, 13, and Kamis, 11, who made the rounds in the Evers Way neighborhood last month offering their car washing service to neighbors. The boys’ father is on dialysis, according to a post on Nextdoor, and the brothers were trying to help their mother pay the bills while their dad was unable to work. And HUGS go to … the neighbors who donated to the boys after they scrubbed, buffed and polished cars.
But SHRUGS go to … what often feels like a healthcare system that presses Americans into fundraising, crowdsourcing and extra summer jobs to afford lifesaving treatment.
HUGS go to … the family of Rita Patrick. The Texas Bed & Breakfast Association held its annual convention recently and took a moment to toast the former treasurer and late Denton resident with Kentucky bourbon Maker’s Mark. Patrick, who grew up in Louisville, owned Old Irish Bed & Breakfast in Denton with her husband, Jim, who continues to run the business. She died in November after her third battle with breast cancer. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.