HUGS go to ... the residents and property owners at Green Tree Estates, whose access to water ended in November after their private service provider shut off well-water service. The city of Denton has since provided water service to those residents and has been working with them for months, allowing time for them to pay fees for connections and service. City Council members should also be commended for their patience and understanding in working with Green Tree residents.
HUGS go to ... the Krum High School football team for winning their first game in nearly three years last week. The Bobcats beat Paris North Lamar 49-20 in their season debut, snapping a 26-game losing skid.
SHRUGS go to ... anyone who mocks the wearing of masks and, in so doing, erodes the community fabric necessary to provide the greatest blanket protection. While it is true face masks do not offer guaranteed protection against contracting or spreading COVID-19, it also is true that we — you and the rest of us — are safest when we all wear appropriate masks and practice social distancing and proper hygiene. But for some reason, with every decision or action now politicized, wearing face masks to offer personal and community protection has become a target of national and even local ridicule. As we enter yet another holiday weekend, the decisions and actions you take will help determine whether we avoid the outcomes seen following the Fourth of July holiday. The best approach is as simple as it is scientifically sound: Stop griping, save your breath and put on the mask.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Chamber of Commerce for its efforts to inform the community about the many city races on the (larger-than-usual) Nov. 3 ballot, through a series of candidate forums held every Wednesday this month. The first forum was held this past Wednesday, featuring the candidates vying to replace outgoing District 1 Denton City Councilman Gerard Hudspeth — George Ferrie and Birdia Johnson. The next forum, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be for candidates for District 2, Daniel Clanton, Ronnie Anderson, Connie Baker, Kady Finley and Jon Hohman. With so much of the airwaves and political landscape devoted to the heated presidential race, it is important we are reminded that no offices touch our lives more directly than those at the local level.
SHRUGS go to ... the people who kicked a business while it was down when they kicked in a window at Denton County Brewing Company and kicked an employee’s car. Few businesses have been so negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic as bars and breweries, most of which have been shuttered by the governor in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. To have to deal not only with the financial repercussions of a pandemic but now the willful destruction of property is a burden far too heavy. Our support and best wishes go to the brewery’s owners — and our call to do better go to these woeful miscreants.