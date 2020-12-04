HUGS go to … the family and those throughout the community mourning the loss of Emilio “Popo” Gonzalez, whose lasting legacy has been demonstrated in the many tributes shared in the pages of this newspaper since his passing on Thanksgiving. Gonzalez, 84, was a barber, longtime deacon in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a friend to any he met. The reflections offered by those who knew him best have been moving and heartfelt, and we add our voice in expressing gratitude for the blessing his life has brought to us all.
HUGS go to … Denton Mayor Chris Watts, who days ago tested positive for coronavirus. We know this is not how he wanted to end his time in office after 12 years of service. And it may be surreal for him after talking about this virus for months and helping to create policy that keeps Denton residents and visitors safe. We wish him a speedy and full recovery and, as always, encourage people to wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing when possible.
SHRUGS go to … everyone behind the partisan mailers and postcards that target candidates in Denton’s municipal runoff elections with asinine allegations. Whether it’s called “dirty politics” or attempts from outside “big-money” PACs to influence elections here, both are bad for our community. The people who live, play and work here are best suited to know what is best for Denton — not special-interest groups and people hundreds or thousands of miles away. We know voters see through that and will make decisions at the polls they believe will benefit us the most.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who continued to solidify his place in program history on Thursday during the Mean Green’s 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium. Darden kept UNT in the game late into the fourth quarter and finished with three touchdown catches on a night the senior became UNT’s all-time leader both in career touchdown catches and touchdown catches in a season. The senior has 15 touchdown grabs on the year and 34 in his career. Darden came into the game tied with UNT Hall of Famer Ron Shanklin with 31 career touchdown catches and was one short of the single-season record of 13 Shanklin set in 1967. Darden has been a joy to watch over the past four years. Here’s a tip of the hat to a player who will go down as one of UNT’s all-time greats.
HUGS go to … the Denton High School volleyball team for advancing to its first regional final in school history. The Lady Broncos swept Canyon Randall earlier this week and will play Grapevine in the Class 5A Region I final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Flower Mound Marcus High School. Denton has not lost a set in the postseason this year.
HUGS go to … Record-Chronicle photographer Al Key, for the extraordinary photos he provides us. The Nov. 11 edition of the Record-Chronicle that shows a red-tailed hawk in a hackberry tree was just another of his exceptional nature-oriented photographs. A sincere thank you for the presentation of his photographic talents! (Submitted by reader Diane Garcia of Denton)