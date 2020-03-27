HUGS go to ... all the volunteers who have helped Denton ISD staffers hand out and deliver meals for the children in need of a nutritious breakfast or lunch during the extended school break because of the coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of meals have been distributed in the two weeks the meal program is in place, and more volunteers are needed as the number of children served continues to grow. For locations and more information on the program, visit www.dentonisd.org/meals. Interested in helping out? Follow this link to let organizers know you’re interested: https://bit.ly/2U8mGBG. Filling out the form does not lock you into helping out.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School’s Ty McGhie for committing to Western Carolina University to play basketball. McGhie was the District 5-6A Co-MVP and led the Wildcats in scoring this season. He also eclipsed 1,000 career points during his senior campaign, helping Guyer win a district title.
HUGS go to ... Denton restaurants that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 but are finding ways to adapt. Hannah’s Off the Square, for instance, has started offering food kits filled with ingredients from local farmers and ranchers. Hannah’s is also offering curbside and delivery service for a variety of menu items. We’re definitely not out of the woods yet, and no one could have predicted the far-reaching impact of this crisis, but it makes us proud to see the innovation and creativity displayed by so many of our businesses and employers in weathering this pandemic.
HUGS go to ... the Denton beer fairy of undetermined religious faith who left bottles of Corona on doorsteps in west Denton this week with instructions to drink the beer and install the empty bottle on the front door so that the virus can pass by, Old Testament style.
HUGS go to ... the amazing student-athletes at Texas Woman’s University and those high schoolers who compete in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Just like Conference USA, the Lone Star Conference canceled all spring sport seasons, meaning TWU gymnastics will not compete for a USA Gymnastics collegiate national championship. Please also remember these TAPPS high school student-athletes who currently have their spring seasons on hold just like those in the University Interscholastic League. And a special HUG goes to... all of the college and high school seniors who will not finish their respective careers as they would have wanted. Their contributions and accomplishments will always be remembered and honored. Much love to them and their families! (Contributed by reader Chalese Connors)
HUGS go to ... UPS driver Jarrad Powell, who stopped by to provide his phone number and said he would be glad to come by after work any day to help me with anything I needed and to do any shopping I needed. Luckily I have family in the area, but I thought his offer was incredible. It brought tears to my eyes. (Contributed by Jean Greenlaw, a former community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board)