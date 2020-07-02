HUGS go to ... the city of Denton, which again has been awarded accreditation from the National Main Street program, which the city has maintained since 1999 and will this year celebrate 30 years as a certified city of the Texas Main Street Program. To achieve national accreditation in Texas, a program needs a recommendation by the Texas Main Street Program of the Texas Historical Commission, which is achieved by demonstrating a program has distinct strategies and performance related to a community commitment to downtown; leadership and organizational capacity; diverse and sustainable funding; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated results.
HUGS go to ... the good folks at Texas A&M Forest Service, who sent a note out this week reminding everyone who plans to pop fireworks (or firearms) this weekend to be careful. The forest service reports that about 90% of wildfires are caused by humans and their activities. Independence Day is one of the top days for reported wildfires. Bruce Woods, Texas A&M Forest Service Mitigation and Prevention Department head, and Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Mitigation and Prevention Department Program coordinator, both urge Texans to keep an eye out for dry grass, leaves and branches when lighting fireworks, and to avoid shooting at rocks, metal or dry vegetation because taking aim at those materials can cause sparks.
HUGS go to ... Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner, Lake Dallas Police Chief Daniel Carolla and Hickory Creek Police Chief Carey Dunn, who on Tuesday were honored by the Denton-Lake Cities Rotary Club with one of Rotary’s highest honors, a Paul Harris Fellowship. Grady E. Ray, the club’s president, said in a press invitation that the men were honored because “we believe that now more than ever, these individuals are under extreme pressure and scrutiny. We believe that the wonderful jobs that they are doing in our communities deserve to be recognized.”
HUGS go to ... Denton resident Cassandra Berry, who has started a Facebook livestream series — Virtual Peaceful Protest & Conversation Against Racism — to discuss racial justice and equality. She has invited people from different specialties and is using each series to focus on a different topic or institution. The June 27 webinar was a discussion of education and how educators are processing civil unrest and its affect on their districts, campus and programs.
HUGS go to ... Javion Hamlet, who added one last milestone to his remarkable debut season with the University of North Texas men’s basketball team this week when he was named the Michael L. Slive Conference USA Male Athlete of the Year. Hamlet was one of 10 finalists for the award. Each of the 10 received player of the year honors in their individual sports. Hamlet is the first UNT player to win the award. The school joined the league ahead of the 2013-14 season. Here’s a tip of the hat to Hamlet, who helped lead UNT to the C-USA regular season title.