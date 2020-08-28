HUGS go to ... Hallie Barnard and her family, for showing us the redeeming strength of hope and perseverance regardless of how high the deck may be stacked. Hallie, 12, had a bone marrow transplant in November 2018 to cure Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare disorder that prevents the bone’s blood marrow from producing red blood cells, and then underwent amputation surgery in June 2019 after being diagnosed with the bone cancer osteosarcoma. But despite the struggles and endless hospital stays, Hallie and her mother, Elyse Barnard, remain upbeat that Hallie can start physical therapy soon and can be fitted for a prosthetic leg. “It’s definitely challenging, but it helps you focus on family and what’s important and realizing it could be a lot worse,” Barnard says. Such a positive outlook is so important right now, for all of us. Thank you.
HUGS go to ... Shiloh Field Community Garden, which is celebrating a record-setting year for produce to share with the community through the food banks, Our Daily Bread and other nonprofits. Shiloh Field, the nonprofit community garden operated through Denton Bible Church, has harvested 29,419.50 pounds of produce in 2020, surpassing all previous years. For more information on the gardens, go to shilohfield.com.
HUGS go to ... educators, parents and students throughout Denton County for adapting classrooms — and yes, the kitchen table — to an online model and finding new ways to encourage education during one of the most challenging academic years. Our hats are off to all of you for your resourcefulness and tenacity in shouldering some of our community’s most important responsibilities — the advancement of the next generation.
HUGS go to ... the six Denton-area football teams (Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger, Ponder and Pilot Point) that began their seasons on Friday night. Per UIL guidelines, Class 4A and under schools were allowed to start playing nearly a month earlier than 5A and 6A schools. All spectators are required to wear facial coverings, and stadiums are not able to operate beyond 50% capacity.
HUGS go to ... JJ Murray, a senior guard from Rowlett, is entering his third season with the University of North Texas men’s basketball team and will be on scholarship for the first time this fall. The Mean Green announced the move Thursday and posted a video of the moment coach Grant McCasland let Murray know he wouldn’t have to pay tuition for the upcoming year on Twitter. The video featured Murray’s family, who recalled his journey to earning a Division I scholarship. Murray saw it for the first time on the Jumbotron at the Super Pit with his teammates looking on. Murray scored eight points in 12 games last season and played a key role in practice during the Mean Green’s run to the Conference USA regular season title. Murray was also a member of the C-USA honor roll last season, an impressive feat considering he is a mechanical engineering major. He’s the president of the American Society of Engineering Management at UNT and is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Here’s a tip of the hat to Murray for the work he put in and to UNT’s program for rewarding him with a scholarship.