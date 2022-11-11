DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the 318,014 registered voters in Denton County who participated in this nation’s storied democratic process by casting a ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Of that total, more than two-thirds voted during the early voting period, when ballots could be cast at any precinct location regardless of where the voter was registered to vote. We applaud all of these voters who took seriously the responsibility of citizenship and made their voices heard.

But SHRUGS go to … the 290,586 registered voters in Denton County who, in spite of the plethora of reasons presented over the past two years to vote for a change, did absolutely nothing. Given 12 days of early voting — where again all of the typical requirements of Election Day voting were relaxed — and 12 hours of day-of voting, these voters still could not be moved to fulfill their civic duty to community and country. While a voter turnout of 52.25% is comparatively strong for Texas, which has long been known for its apathetic response to the ballot box, we still have to ask: If you weren’t moved to vote in this election, what on earth are you waiting for?

