HUGS go to … the 318,014 registered voters in Denton County who participated in this nation’s storied democratic process by casting a ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Of that total, more than two-thirds voted during the early voting period, when ballots could be cast at any precinct location regardless of where the voter was registered to vote. We applaud all of these voters who took seriously the responsibility of citizenship and made their voices heard.
But SHRUGS go to … the 290,586 registered voters in Denton County who, in spite of the plethora of reasons presented over the past two years to vote for a change, did absolutely nothing. Given 12 days of early voting — where again all of the typical requirements of Election Day voting were relaxed — and 12 hours of day-of voting, these voters still could not be moved to fulfill their civic duty to community and country. While a voter turnout of 52.25% is comparatively strong for Texas, which has long been known for its apathetic response to the ballot box, we still have to ask: If you weren’t moved to vote in this election, what on earth are you waiting for?
HUGS go to … the five area veterans honored this year with the Congressional Veteran Commendation, which was created in 2005 to honor the distinguished living veterans of Texas’ 26th Congressional District. Announced as this year’s honorees by U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, were: James Brown (U.S. Marine Corps corporal) of Sanger; Jere Delano (U.S. Air Force staff sergeant) of Denton; Dr. Lena Jackson-Lynch (U.S. Air Force master sergeant) of Denton; Daniel Joseph (U.S. Army corporal) of Lake Dallas; and John Mulholland II (U.S. Navy petty officer second class) of Justin. “These extraordinary individuals were honored for their patriotic, dedicated service in the Armed Forces of the United States and continued beneficial service to their communities,” Burgess said in making the announcement. “They have not only served in our armed forces but have also continued their dedication to the nation by working tirelessly on behalf of their fellow veterans and serving the people of their communities.” We salute these five veterans, along with all of the others who call Denton County home, and thank them for their service.
HUGS go to … Denton County, for again participating in Operation Green Light, illuminating county buildings in green through Nov. 13 to support area military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal level to assist them and their families. “By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” the county states on its website. “While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day … participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.”
HUGS go to … University of North Texas runner Victor Neiva, who posted an impressive performance in the South Central Region cross country meet Friday. Neiva posted a personal-best time of 30:51.4 to finish 10th in the 10K race in College Station. He earned All-South Central Region honors and missed advancing to the national meet by one spot. Congratulations are in order for the junior.
HUGS go to … the City of Denton Streets Division for responding to our concerns with the micro-sealing of our street. The new application of micro-surfacing by Viking Paving was an improvement. The Virtual Zoom Conference meeting conducted by Division Manager Ethan Cox, to brief the neighborhood on the process and timing of the reapplication, was particularly well done. Thank you, City of Denton, for listening and responding. (Submitted by reader Bob Bland)
