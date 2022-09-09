HUGS go to … Juanita Salazar Guajardo and other area residents who are responding to the historic need in Denton’s Friendship City, Múzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, after torrential rains that have displaced tens of thousands of its residents. Denton is home to more than 5,000 Múzquiz emigres, including Guajardo, who is organizing an effort to deliver needed supplies such as school supplies, blankets, clothing and mattresses to the desperate people of her hometown. She has been joined by similar local efforts organized by Múzquiz Unidos, Proyecto 10 and others to help a community that in ways both large and small has helped provide Denton much of its unique character and culture. We applaud their efforts to help a friend in need and encourage our community to respond in kind. Ways you can help can be found at the bottom of Wednesday’s article on Guajardo’s efforts: bit.ly/3TVyTWZ.
SHRUGS go to … the hateful jerks whose threat-laden phone calls, messages and social media posts have led Denton’s Cool Beans dive bar to cancel its Disney-themed drag brunch planned for Sunday. The cancellation was announced Thursday evening via a tweet from Cool Beans, saying that “our drag brunch has caught a lot of attention from certain political groups who have made it very clear that they aren’t happy about this event. With today’s climate, it’s better to be safe than sorry and unfortunately, this is that exact situation. To those of you out there who have forced us to make this decision, shame on you! Shame on you for putting fear into us with your threats, your horrible DM’s, your aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments.” You can’t blame Cool Beans for canceling the event after seeing what happened last month in Roanoke, where armed protesters and counterprotesters clashed at a drag bunch held at a bar and grill. But keep in mind, as was done in Roanoke, Denton’s event was to be hosted at a private business — which should be permitted to host whatever events it wants, and if any patrons don’t like it, they don’t have to attend. Using threats and bully tactics to shut down private affairs, whose attendance is purely voluntary and which have long been enjoyed and appreciated by significant segments of the community, draws our harshest condemnation and violates the bedrock principles of freedom and liberty upon which our nation was founded. But we think perhaps Cool Beans said it best when addressing the culprits responsible: “This it not a ‘win’ for you.”
HUGS go to … Guyer High School student Sydney Whitehouse, who is in the running for the 2022 Wranglers National Finals Rodeo National Anthem Contest. The public can vote on the event website at www.nfrexperience.com/nfr_anthem_contest_votes. The first round of voting ends on Sept. 14. Check back on the site on Sept. 28 to see if our local girl makes good.
Speaking of Guyer High School, HUGS also go to … alumna Haley Dortch, who has been cast as Fantine in the national Broadway tour of Les Miserables.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas fans, who turned out in droves for last Saturday’s first home game of the season, against longtime rival Southern Methodist University. Official attendance was listed at 25,306. Those fans helped create an electric atmosphere for a game the Mustangs ended up winning 48-10. The outcome was disappointing for UNT, but the turnout was solid. Here’s a tip of the hat to all those who showed up to cheer on the Mean Green.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.