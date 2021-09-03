HUGS go to … all planning a safe and responsible celebration of the Labor Day weekend, particularly around area waterways and swimming pools. The Dallas-Fort Worth region has had the highest number of drowning deaths in the state so far this year, reports the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, with 21 (32%) of the 65 water fatalities among children in the state reported in our region from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. Parents and caregivers especially are being reminded to take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe but fun weekend enjoying the water. For tips on keeping your family safe, go to www.watchkidsaroundwater.org.
SHRUGS go to … the Texas state government, which just wrapped up its second special legislative session of 2021, leaving in its wake a litany of legislation that is noteworthy for all the wrong reasons. We now have the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation, among the most restrictive voting laws and the most lenient gun controls. Throw in the restrictions arbitrarily placed on mitigating the spread of a deadly pandemic, and you can see why Bloomberg is reporting that the state could soon start seeing serious fallout with businesses and residents fleeing and Texas being at a serious disadvantage in luring additional businesses to the state. Blinded by political ambitions in appealing to a nebulous base, state leaders have robbed the state of its reputation for hospitality and a business-friendly climate, replaced instead with a legacy of authoritarian overreach.
HUGS go to … Daniel Rodrigue, Curtis Smith, Kelly Jean, MaryBeth Butler, Randall Minick and other readers who’ve helped explain the value of local journalism to fellow Denton residents on Facebook. To one Denton Downtowners group member who thought all Record-Chronicle articles should be free, Rodrigue (himself a journalist) wrote, “Only if you also begin to give all of your work away for free!”
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University’s Division of Music, which will host a 9/11 memorial concert Sept. 11. The concert, titled “Home of the Brave,” will take place at 2 p.m. in the Margo Jones Performance Hall on TWU’s Denton campus. The performance includes such classics as The Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful and will be free to the public.
SHRUGS go to … the Blotter character who allegedly built a malfunctioning Molotov cocktail to use in a parking lot argument. If you have to purchase new materials from the supermarket to craft your DIY incendiary device, you might want to reassess the decisions that brought you to that point.
HUGS go to … former Argyle High School state champion Nick Ralston for being signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Ralston was one of the last players waived by Dallas on Tuesday, just missing the cut for the active 53-man roster.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of Apogee Stadium on Saturday when the Mean Green begin their season with a game against Northwestern State. Opening the $78 million venue was one of the milestone moments in program history and helped vault the program forward. A host of people played key roles in the project coming to fruition, including former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal and Derrick Murray. The UNT graduate helped push through a student athletics fee that helped fund the project. A host of donors also contributed to the project, including Ernie Kuehne, C. Dan Smith and Don and Patty Lovelace. Here’s a tip of the hat to all of those who were involved in making Apogee a reality a decade ago.