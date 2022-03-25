HUGS go to … the city of Denton, for finally approving on Tuesday a long-sought nondiscrimination ordinance. Passed 5-2, the ordinance would work in line with federal and state laws to offer protections against discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. Four years in the making, the urgency for passing the ordinance only seemed to grow most recently, with coordinated political persecutions of LGBTQ and particularly transgender individuals — residents who are not fully protected since no current federal laws explicitly establish sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. Because of this new ordinance, which takes effect 120 days after the city’s vote Tuesday, Denton will be a much more welcoming community — for residents and businesses alike.
HUGS go to … Guyer High School softball coach Keith Medford, who this past week recorded his 500th win at the school. Medford humbly credits the milestone to the number of years he has spent coaching at Guyer: 16. But perhaps at least some acknowledgment should also go to Medford’s prowess and unique capability as a leader and motivator. He has, after all, helped land dozens of players in collegiate programs and continues to compete for a district championship. Congratulations are in order for a career well done.
HUGS go to … the Denton Fire Department, for sending several crews to assist with the rash of wildfires that destroyed over 100,000 acres in mostly West Texas. The Fire Department has been posting updates of how our crews are faring on its Facebook page. Their selfless assistance in responding to the needs of our neighbors warms the heart, and we wish them a safe and speedy return home.
SHRUGS go to … the continuing decline in public discourse that led one Denton City Council candidate Thursday night to deplore some of his would-be councilmates as “buttholes.” The remark came during the Denton Firefighters Association’s annual candidate forum, with the candidate decrying the current level of infighting and political sniping that, in his mind, has discolored City Council meetings. Even if he didn’t appreciate the irony of his condemnation, it should be noted that our unique form of government, by its very design, is a messy business, and robust, often heated debate is what we should encourage, not disdain. Further, we should expect our leaders, and those who aspire to lead, when confronted with areas of disagreement, to elevate the discussion, not aim for the bottom (pun intended).
HUGS go to … the Denton post office. As reader Barbara Hettinger pointed out, “Our mail was delivered Monday evening in darkness, pouring down rain, and multiple tornado alerts.”