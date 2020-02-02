Plans to widen the existing U.S. 380 to a six-lane divided roadway with grade separations at five locations including FM 423, FM 720, Navo Road, Teel Parkway and Legacy Drive have been completed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). At a total construction cost of an estimated $159 million, the project has been fully funded.
As Precinct 1 commissioner, I worked closely with TxDOT to expedite the section of U.S. 380 from Loop 288 to U.S. 377 for an earlier let date of May 2020. The let date to seek a construction contractor for the section from Loop 288 to the Denton/Collin county line has been scheduled for February 2021.
The widening of U.S. 380 is a result of the cooperation between TxDOT, Denton County and many municipalities and government entities along the 380 corridor.
My office has also worked closely with residents and entities along the 380 Corridor through the creation of a 380 task force to address concerns along the route. Meeting quarterly, the task force has improved signal timing, added turn lanes at critical locations and added a crosswalk on FM 1385.
A Make 380 Safe Town Hall Meeting has been scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Braswell High School at 26750 E. University Drive in Aubrey.
Myself, Rep. Jared Patterson and TxDOT officials will provide updates on what is coming for the 380 corridor, as well as inform you of the task force’s achievements.
FM 720 ribbon cutting in February
A ribbon cutting to commemorate completion of the FM 720 road project is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 12.
The project, which began construction in March 2018, widened the two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane, divided urban road. Construction cost for FM 720 North is estimated at $18 million.
C
onstruction on Rector Road bridge to begin soon
Denton County commissioners voted unanimously on Jan. 14 to approve a $249,244 bid on the Rector Road Bridge Replacement Project to GRod Construction LLC.
The approval continues the process for the eventual reconstruction of the bridge on West Rector Road that has been closed for five months. Construction is slated to be underway in February.
The road, traveled by an estimated 1,000 vehicles daily, was closed July 31 due to unrepairable deck failure.
Lights to be installed on Hickory Creek Road
Installation of new streetlights along Hickory Creek Road from Riverpass Drive to FM 1830 could begin soon after Denton County Commissioners approved an agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC.
Adding 16 streetlights along the stretch of road that runs beside Hickory Creek is the latest in a series of steps to improve public safety.
Precinct 1 has taken a number of safety steps on the road including rebuilding the Hickory Creek embankment, moving Hickory Creek Road five feet further away from the creek, adding rumble strips and signs to slow traffic and installing guardrails.
The county received approval to install streetlights in House Bill 3714 during the 86th Texas legislative session. Precinct 1 and the county requested the bill after a tragic incident involving the loss of two young lives on the “S” curve of Hickory Creek. The project is expected to be complete this year.