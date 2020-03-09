Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the Texas Department of Transportation, officials from Oak Point, Little Elm, Cross Roads, Aubrey and Providence Village and I celebrated the completion of FM720 North in early February at the Oak Grove Methodist Church.
The project, which began construction in March 2018, widened the two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane, divided urban road.
Construction costs for FM720 North were estimated at $18 million and were funded primarily with Proposition 1 Funds.
The road eases traffic congestion in the U.S. Highway 380 Corridor and will likely bring commercial development opportunities to the surrounding communities.
U.S. 380 expansion plans in talks for years
Tina Massey with the Texas Department of Transportation recently discussed plans to widen the existing U.S. 380 to a six-lane divided roadway with grade separations at five locations including FM423, FM720, Navo Road, Teel Parkway and Legacy Drive.
Construction costs along the 380 Corridor are estimated at $159 million with the project fully funded.
I worked with TxDOT to expedite the section of U.S. 380 from Loop 288 to U.S. Highway 377 for an earlier let date of May 2020. The let date to seek a construction contractor for the section from U.S. 377 to the Denton/Collin county line has been scheduled for February 2021.
The update was part of a Make 380 Safe Town Hall meeting at Braswell High School where residents gathered for information about the corridor.
In the first week of February, a signal light at Magnolia and U.S. 380 was reprogrammed to allow a longer period of time for residents to get onto U.S. 380. Massey said TxDOT was reviewing other lights along the corridor to see if timing could improve traffic both on and off the main thoroughfare.
Residents also asked about additional police patrols along U.S. 380. Massey said TxDOT officials have worked with Little Elm police on grants to patrol U.S. 380. Denton County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement from neighboring communities also have patrolled the area for drunken drivers and other offenders.
A pedestrian crossing and pedestrian markers for students at U.S. 380 and Navo Road are included in the overall expansion of U.S. 380, officials said, adding that most vehicular traffic at that intersection will be on the overhead grade separation.
Roads are built or expanded with the county paying part of the cost up front and working on plans to present an “out of the box” project to TxDOT.
Our advance work on infrastructure projects and providing partial funding is how we work with TxDOT to get our projects to the front of the line.
We work for years before you see construction crews on site. It takes a lot of planning and coordination to make sure your traffic needs are met well into the future.