The Sharpstown affair was a financial scandal that changed the course of Texas politics and open government. The scandal occurred in the early 1970s when real estate and banking were booming in the Lone Star State.
Specifically, the matter involved fraud by real estate developer Frank Sharp, his assorted shady business investments, proposed self-serving legislation and financial transactions with high-ranking state elected officials. These shenanigans resulted in a large turnover of the state Legislature and the electoral loss of several incumbents. Those who got caught up in the scandal were Gov. Preston Smith, Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes, Texas Speaker of the House Gus Mutscher and several others.
The scandal’s principal effect: In the next legislative session, new state leadership enacted a series of far-reaching open government laws. These included requiring elected officials to disclose their sources of income and property, forcing candidates to make public details about their campaign finances, and opening up most governmental records to citizen scrutiny. The efforts also require that Texas governmental entities conduct their meetings openly. These reforms eventually evolved into the present Texas Open Meetings Act and Texas Public Information Act.
In Denton County, we have gotten better in providing access to public records. Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has placed campaign finance records online so it is easy to determine who is giving money to which county candidate. Denton County Clerk Juli Luke and District Clerk David Trantham have worked hard to put court records online. I have tried to lead by example by, for many years, posting my personal financial statement on the county website. These are things that help us safeguard our community and bring sunshine to our local government.
However, in my opinion, the scandals of the past are being forgotten by some. And the safeguards that were established as a result of the 1970s Sharpstown scandal are slowly being eroded. Some governmental entities and elected officials now start with the tendency to deny access to documents when government records are legally presumed to be subject to public disclosure. Rather than allow documents to be inspected for free, some governmental entities come up with new and unique ways to delay release or charge fees as a barrier to access.
Further, as a pretextual safeguard to the inadvertent release of information, some entities routinely submit requests to the Texas attorney general, seeking opinions on already answered questions about what is a correct of disclosure of information, knowing that the request can needlessly result in months of delay.
As a county commissioner and former city attorney, assistant county attorney and assistant district attorney, I can personally testify to the fact that most governmental records are extremely mundane. But the inherent tendency of government to deny access to records gives the appearance that the government entity in question may be hiding something, when in reality the documents to be disclosed are pretty routine. If all government entities purposefully volunteered public information and made it accessible on all platforms, I would assert that the general distrust of government would be greatly lowered in our communities.
Nonetheless, if we are going to avoid similar situations such as the Sharpstown scandal, we need to have honest disclosure of public information and active enforcement of the public information laws by the Texas attorney general and local district attorney’s offices. This is particularly important in areas where the economy has been booming recently and a rush is on to obtain government entitlements, invest in business and develop real estate.
To quote the philosopher and poet George Santayana, “If we forget the past we are doomed to repeat it.”