Life has a funny way of taking what seems like bad luck and turning it into a blessing in disguise. For me, this happened when I recently lost my job and decided to start driving for Doordash, Instacart and Uber Eats to make ends meet. The temporary lifeline these gigs provided has now become my full-time job, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
There are so many positives to gig work, but there’s one issue with this kind of independent work that lawmakers need to address, and that’s how we get critical benefits such as health care, retirement and paid leave. Because of the way our social safety net is structured, independent workers who work for multiple platforms don’t have access to employer-provided benefits like workers at one full-time job do.
A portable benefits plan is one way to bridge this coverage gap for workers like me. Under a portable benefits plan, benefits would be tied to an individual worker, rather than to a particular employer. Both the worker and whomever they’re working with would pay a little into the plan. If the worker gets a new gig, they keep the same benefits they had.
This wouldn’t be a replacement for the traditional employer-provided benefits system, but rather it would be a new option for workers like me who value the flexibility of independent work over the restrictions of a 9-to-5. This is a commonsense, 21st century approach that understands the changing nature of work and our critical need to ensure we all have benefits.
There’s already a growing momentum for this kind of approach. According to Next City, Washington State lawmakers recently introduced a portable benefits bill requiring companies “to pay a fee of five percent of the total collected from consumers, or $1 per hour, whichever is less, and pay that money into a benefits fund for health insurance, retirement savings, and paid vacation.”
We should build on these conversations at the national level to ensure every worker has access to the benefits they need. Unfortunately some in our government want to simply make on-demand workers into full-time workers in order to receive benefits, as California tried to do when it passed AB5 last year. While this may have been well-intentioned, this approach misses a very important point: Workers like me enjoy being independent, and legislation like that would threaten our ability to remain flexible.
For me, the flexibility to be my own boss, use my own car and set my own schedule is immensely empowering. It’s exciting that I can set a schedule around busy times to make more money, while also being able to take a break at home and enjoy time with my kids any time I want. If I were a full-time worker, I wouldn’t have the same ability to spend time with my family that I do now.
Choosing to work independently is one of the most liberating decisions I ever made, because I no longer have to be constrained to anyone else’s schedule but my own. However, our country’s laws are not suited to this kind of working, leaving many workers behind. Our states’ newly elected leaders from our region’s congressional delegation from both parties — such as Beth Van Duyne, Colin Allred, Marc Veasey and Eddie Bernice Johnson — need to make portable benefits a top priority in the 117th Congress.