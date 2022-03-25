When I was a kid, I had a neighbor named Braulio. He and I went to the same grade school. The teachers, who were all white, had trouble with his name and pronounced it “brew-lo.” Everybody laughed at this. As a result, he hated his name.
Many of us hated our names because the teachers could not pronounce them. So everybody that could, changed their name to an English nickname: something the teachers could pronounce.
Ricardo became Richard; Rodolfo became Rudy; Francisco became Frank; and so on. But there were those of us who could not get a nickname because our names were too complicated — like Braulio, Esmeralda or Ramiro. The teachers said our names “Brew-lo” “Es-mier-da” and “Ra-mah-dee-o.” A kid could get to where he hated his own name.
But if you’re white, I see no reason you should feel guilty about this — unless you still make fun of people’s names. That is rude in any language. If we wish to blame white people for being rude to Hispanics, maybe we should blame most Hispanics for not saying something.
Yet few Blacks, Hispanics, whites or anyone else was focused on political correctness until the pride and power movements of the 1960s and ’70s. Before that, white people frequently mispronounced Hispanic names. And Black and Hispanic people also had insulting names for whites.
Perhaps if Black and Hispanic people had been aware that it was degrading to grossly mispronounce our names, we would have said something. But we thought it was our own fault for having such weird names. Sometimes we felt like foreigners in our own schools.
But all of that happened a long time ago. It seems to me that we just need to quit blaming people for things in the past. You see, to me, punishing people for what their grandparents did just seems wrong. That’s like sending a man to jail because his grandfather stole a car.
And it also seems wrong to judge people’s behavior of 50 or 100 years ago by today’s standards. Of course you can argue, “They should have known.” But how could they if no one told them?
Here, in our fair city, they recently tore down a school that was named for President Woodrow Wilson. They put up a new building and named it after someone else. The reason for this is that people say he was a racist.
Well, if President Wilson was a racist, so was everyone else in the early 1900s: Hispanic, Black, white, native — everyone. Back then, we also thought homosexuality was a disease and women were too ignorant to vote. We also thought there was only one galaxy and that it was all right to kill passenger pigeons.
I am just saying that people who lived 50 or 100 years ago lived according to the standards of their day, not the standards of the future. And I believe it is wrong to use today’s standards to judge the behavior of people who lived long ago. Isn’t that the same as using yesterday’s standards to judge today’s community leaders?
And Lord knows what the standards will be 50 years from now. Things may change so much that tattoos are considered sinful, shaved heads considered racist and yoga pants immoral. Where would that leave you and me?