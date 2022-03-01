Four years ago, I wrote this newspaper from our field camp in the Republic of Georgia expressing my deep concerns about the ambitions of Vladimir Putin to restore the Soviet Union to its pre-Perestroika borders by any and all means necessary. Those concerns were based not only on Putin’s unchecked power and resources at home but also on signs that his American acolyte, our former president, could become something just short of an ally in his goals. He has just done that.
Last week, Donald Trump heaped praise on Putin’s strength and brilliance in his war on Ukraine. Those words would have brought immediate cries of treason from Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and all post-war Republican politicians. But not this generation of politicians who now banner themselves as “conservative Republicans,” which is a transparent notice that they march unfailingly (or should we say in trepidation?) to the words and will of Trump.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Putin watched the news of the Trump-inspired assault on American Democracy, warmed by the new evidence that his man in Washington had come through. Trump had disparaged NATO, gutted our foreign service, crippled our intelligence network and created hate-based political and social divisions in America that removed the threat of a unified American response to Putin’s next move. It is therefore no surprise that although they offer weak sympathy for the dying Ukrainians, the conservative Republicans cower in their fear of reprisals should they criticize Trump’s treasonous abandonment of America’s promise to the free world to stand up to Putin’s deadly ambitions.
It is also unsurprising that the conservative Republicans and their Fox News platform are doing all they can to blame President Joe Biden for this war. For them, this war is good news for the elections in November and for Trump’s triumphant return in 2024. History may prove that Biden’s presidency may be the only reason Putin will not move on the Balkan states just now, but rather wait until Trump has control of all three branches of the Great Again American State.
Trump’s dismantling of America’s role as a bulwark against Sino-Soviet aggression fostered not only this war in Ukraine but also the unopposed annexation of the South China Sea by Xi Jinping. Trump’s probable return to the White House in 2024 may well clear the path for China to fulfill its goal of getting Taiwan back.
While much of the west has joined Biden in the growing economic sanctions against Russia, there are signs that their faith in American resolve in these matters was severely damaged by Trump. Germany has lifted its decades-old rule that forbid the supply of weapons to active conflicts. This move signals not just support for Ukraine but probably Germany’s preparedness to become the de facto leader of NATO if Trump is reelected.
Undoubtedly, Germany and others are taking Putin’s recent threats very seriously. He has promised unimaginable responses to those who get in his way. He has virtually threatened Finland and Sweden with war should they seek NATO membership. And just the other day, he put his nuclear arsenal on high alert. We have not been on such dangerous ground — and so close to World War III — since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The territorial ambitions of Russia and China are being realized right now. Both of those powers have given hints that their advanced weaponry, such as hypersonic missiles, can and would be used to thwart any conventional opponents. They have achieved this confidence with combined defense budgets that are less than half of the $780 billion most recently approved by Congress.
With more than 600 generals, and scores of military installations across the globe, America’s defense program must appear almost amusing to Putin and Xi, and certainly we have shown near impotence to stop their aggression in Europe and Southeast Asia. Why? Because U.S. defense spending has exceeded Dwight Eisenhower’s wildest vision of a military-industrial behemoth, sustained by powerful corporate and political donors that virtually own Congress. This has resulted in both tactical and strategic fragmentation that has weakened our ability to focus our defense strategy on our real threats (Russia and China), not on an outdated and unfit plan to police the world.
Our politicians prove their patriotism by demanding increased defense spending. Our adversaries demonstrate their achievements, gained without any internal debate, and at much lower costs. To guarantee the defense of our democracy, to regain the respect of our allies and to instill caution in our adversaries we need bipartisan resolve to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Unless a significant number of politicians and voters wake up to their responsibility to defend our country and allies, Vladimir Putin will certainly launch the next phase in his plan, having an admirer in the White House for another four years. Those who reject that responsibility and consequently encourage Putin are gravely mistaken.
I have written this with my ancestors in mind. They served in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I and World War II. They included Republicans and Democrats, but they all volunteered to create and defend this great nation. I honor them and with them love this country. But as Abraham Lincoln famously warned, divided we cannot stand, and today there are overwhelming reasons for us to stand together. Our place in the future of the free world is at stake.