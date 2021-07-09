Recently walking through one of our city parks, my faith in humanity was restored. That is important for me because as I get older, I find myself fighting off becoming an old grouch. People my age can get irritable, peevish or crabby. Some of my friends have become cranky soreheads. One has become a full-fledged curmudgeon.
I come from a family of optimists. We are curious and try to find the silver lining in every cloudy situation. I don’t want to be a cantankerous old man shouting at kids to “Get off my lawn.” While I sometimes wish I could set my linguistic filter aside and speak more frankly, I hear my mother cautioning that I don’t need to say everything I’m thinking. She said, “Be nice.” My father said, “Don’t embarrass the family.”
In the 2020 election, my guy won by a lot, so that should make me happy, and I am. But then I can’t help thinking about the fact that the other guy got 74.2 million votes. He set a record for votes received by a president running for reelection. I know that my guy got 81.2 million to set a record for the most votes ever cast for any president. But I wonder why over 74 million people could vote for a guy who lies so often, has such a deeply flawed character and proved to be incompetent when faced with the national crisis of COVID 19. Those votes for that rascal tempt me to be very cynical.
I turned 69 this year. But I never say I’m 69. As the kids like to say, I identify as “almost 70.” When I do, no one says, “You don’t look that old.” Maybe it’s because they think that I look a lot older, but folks tend to show kindness to the elderly.
Sometimes when I am making a purchase, a female cashier will want to collect some information for the company computer. If she asks for my phone number, l sometimes respond, “You want my phone number? Well, I’m flattered young lady (they are always younger), but I’m clearly too old for you. But I’ll walk out of here with a spring in my step thinking about you asking.”
When I say it, I feel clever. The cashier will generally smile or even laugh, which might be sincere. Then again it could be one of those pity laughs. I wonder how many times they hear a similar response.
But I need to tell you about that incident in the park that uplifted my spirit. A lady was walking her dog and had to stop for her dog to do his business. Before he had finished, she had a plastic bag in her hand, ready to scoop up what he had done. I’ve done the same thing when I had a dog, and I know it is not a pleasant job. You can’t avoid the smell and you always feel the warmth and the squish.
To pick up your dog’s poop is an act of love for your dog as well as your fellow humans. It is also an act of hope — that the plastic bag does not break.
Sure, we have a city ordinance that requires us to clean up after our dogs. But my guess is most folks don’t know about the law and would clean the mess even if the rule was not there. Think about it. We have people among us who will pick up their dog’s poo out of consideration for strangers.
Witnessing that act helped optimism overcome my cynicism. Even better, I know it is likely that the lady cleaning up after her dog might not share my religious or political beliefs. She probably roots for the wrong college football team. However, she and many others just do the right thing even when it would be easier not to.