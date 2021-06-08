EDITOR’S NOTE: This guest essay is part of an op-ed project from the Mayborn School of Journalism in which students were asked to look back at the pandemic and describe what it was like from their point of view. These student-authored perspectives will be published through Friday.
“What’s better than one week of spring break? Two,” or so we thought.
Taking inspiration from Jay-Z’s lyrics from Family Feud, this was every student’s initial reaction to learning the University of North Texas’ campus would be closed for an extra week following spring break. But none of us were prepared for the long-lasting effects that COVID-19 would have on not just the university or the country, but the entire world. Through the trials COVID-19 has brought us, one thing I can confidently vouch for is that my generation has become fiercely resilient.
Before the pandemic, many of the older Gen Z population (those born after 1996) had positive mindsets toward their future career endeavors. Pew Research found that this group was “in line to inherit a strong economy with record-low unemployment,” but COVID drastically flipped this expectation and impacted lifestyles and employment significantly. As a graduating senior from the Mayborn School of Journalism, I found myself frightened by the future. But I, along with my peers and college students across the globe, adapted to these changes and made strides toward securing my new life.
With social distancing measures and the fear of COVID limiting social interactions, getting a foot into the door of the workforce or internships proved to be quite difficult. Many businesses and organizations canceled spring and summer internships, setting a lot of upperclassmen back. But Gen Z did not succumb to these limitations. This experience made us more innovative. We looked for new ways to showcase our talents and skills while still accommodating for distance. The use of online portfolios surged across different majors. Self-promotion over social media platforms became more common. Learning the basic functions of Zoom became a must, as we maneuvered this new socially distanced lifestyle.
Not only did Gen Z become more innovative, but they became more resourceful as well. They could showcase their work but also learned how to do more. Jobs are now looking for technologically adept workers. Growing up in a world filled with social media, technology skills were already high for this group. Learning how to operate Zoom only added to these skills. Quarantine also pushed for Gen Z to try new hobbies and add to already previously existing skills. We found talents in photography, videography, graphic design and editing, podcasting and many other facets of the creative world. When forced into a corner, Gen Z got creative and learned new ways to market themselves and grow as young adults.
Although the world is still feeling the effects of COVID and we are not nearly out of the woods yet, Gen Z has proven that they are equipped and determined to persist despite these setbacks. Who needs the physical when we have the virtual? Why hire a freelance photographer when our friends are learning the skills to do such? There is still difficulty in living in such a different world from a year ago, but we have looked adversity in the face and chosen to overcome it. COVID-19 may be strong, but the Gen Z mindset and determination are stronger.