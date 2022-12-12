The pop of a speculative bubble is a bit like the lights going up after a raucous party. The excesses and rogues that seemed so much fun by night have all their shortcomings laid bare in the harsh light of day.
In the case of bitcoin and its cryptocurrency copycats, a complete vacuum of regulation made for a particularly reckless party and particularly widespread carnage in its aftermath. The comedown goes beyond specialty brokers and Wall Street hedge funds to midsize Texas cities.
Among the misbehavior exposed after the bitcoin bust was that of Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive of giant crypto exchange FTX. With his fuzzy hair and loose-necked T-shirts, he always looked as though he were coming from a rager in the philosophy department. Bankman-Fried appears to have misled account holders at the exchange about how their assets were stored. Through hubris or otherwise, he never ring-fenced client cash, a cardinal rule of finance because it’s the only safe way to ensure that money can be returned on request. Instead, Bankman-Fried’s exchange appears to have bought risky cryptocurrency tokens with the clients’ cash without informing them. Worse, Bankman-Fried’s separate trading firm Alameda Research was, in the words of Mr. Potter of It’s a Wonderful Life “playing the markets with the company’s money.”
The clients always want their money at the wrong time for those who play with it, and so it was with FTX. Rival exchange Binance alerted FTX clients that their cash was in risky positions at both FTX and Alameda, triggering a Wonderful Life-like run on the bank as everyone demanded their money back at once. Even the Enron liquidator who is working on the FTX bankruptcy was stunned at the looseness of the controls at the crypto exchange.
Also waking up bleary-eyed from the bitcoin party are the state officials and utility leaders who permitted Texas to throw open its electricity grid to bitcoin mining. All over the state, warehouses full of servers are set to go dormant, as crypto miners run into financial difficulties.
Like mechanized lottery syndicates, cryptocurrency miners use high-powered computers to divine the long number chains representing hidden links between the transactions on the blockchain ledger. Rewards come in the form of newly minted bitcoins. The links become increasingly obscure and so the amount of electricity required to run through the solutions grows all the time. As sawmills once needed access to powerful rivers or streams, bitcoin miners need access to cheap power.
Bankman-Fried and the other crypto evangelists sold bitcoin and its imitators as a shenanigan-proof monetary system. Indeed, the 2009 white paper from the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto that invited users to invent bitcoin was a sort of declaration of independence from financial middlemen. The automated, math-based system of its creation and transmission was supposed to screen out any possibility of market manipulation. The decentralized nature and complete transparency of the blockchain, a ledger shared on a kind of computer cloud by all users, was supposed to prevent the kind of front-running that occurs when some people are kept in the dark. The cryptocurrency world would go around the Wall Street middlemen with a peer-to-peer kind of finance. Instead, it became an extension of Wall Street, and cryptocurrencies another asset squeezed for extra juice.
Among the most infamous Wall Street practices, one of those that Nakamoto likely had in mind, was the act of sending salespeople into small towns to sell local officials on interest-rate derivatives, designed to squeeze a little more revenue out of their municipal bonds. When the derivatives blew up in the financial crisis, they hurt not just investors’ wealth, but vital city services like water and electricity. Municipalities had no business in risky derivatives markets, and they have no business in even riskier cryptocurrency markets.
Enter Core Scientific. When China, with its capped electricity prices, banned the practice of bitcoin mining, crypto miners such as Core Scientific gravitated to the next best thing, a state where the electricity is generally among the cheapest per kilowatt-hour in the U.S.: Texas. ERCOT was happy to see Texas become the California of the bitcoin gold rush. Late in 2021, just as the market peaked, Core Scientific struck a deal with the city of Denton that sounded too good to be true. The crypto miner would lease scrubland on the outskirts of Denton, located near a major power substation, and purchase power from the city’s utility, generating enough income for the city to offset $7 million in annual interest payments on debt incurred because of damage wrought by the 2021 winter storm. The crypto miner would do all the installation work, and it had a plan to ensure that it would not add stress to the delicate grid.
Bitcoin miners essentially bet the electricity they consume will be less expensive than the cryptocurrencies they create. That was certainly true during the inflation of the bubble, when prices of bitcoin and other currencies routinely rose by 10% or more on a daily basis. The price of bitcoin is down by roughly two-thirds for the year to date, and that’s one of the top-performing cryptos. Electricity prices have traveled even further in the opposite direction. That created a pincer action of rapidly falling revenue and rapidly rising expenses that resulted in a $1.7 billion loss for the miner in the first nine months of the year.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said he would do the deal all over again, if given the chance.
“The decision matrix is pretty clear: Don’t do the deal and raise rates; do the deal and don’t raise utility rates on our customers at a time when everybody was bouncing back from a pandemic,” Hudspeth said. “So, for me, it’s a great decision for our ratepayers and for the city.”
The head of the local utility said risks were considered and offset.
“Before this company came to Denton, the whole area — 31 acres — had nothing on them, and the money we’ve received to date is money we wouldn’t have otherwise had,” said Antonio Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric, the city-owned utility.
The miner was slowly ramping up, and now has about 40% of the warehouse full of servers built and operational, consuming about 120 megawatts of the 300 megawatts allocated to the mine (more than the rest of Denton put together). In late October, the miner warned that it was at risk as a going concern. Soon thereafter, the city of Denton received notice that construction crews were halting the planned expansion.
“Our Denton, Texas, data center is a flagship facility that we intend to continue to operate for years to come,” wrote a Core Scientific spokesperson, in emailed response.
But the Austin company, known as the world’s largest crypto miner, is in an unsustainable financial situation, and its best intentions may not save it from perdition. The punishing trends of rising electricity prices and rock-bottom crypto prices show no signs of abating. The market is not optimistic: Core Scientific is trading at 12 cents, a far cry from prices above $10 earlier in the year, and consistent with bankruptcy status.
If Core Scientific were forced to close down its current operations in Denton, there would be a budget shortfall for the city utility, Puente said. After six years of keeping rates unchanged, the utility already plans to raise them for customers in the next fiscal year. The loss of all revenue from the mining deal would likely necessitate a more drastic increase, however.
The city may find an alternative bitcoin miner to take over the site, and such transferability is written into the original contract. With other miners such as Compute North already in bankruptcy and the economics of mining so untenable, it remains to be seen whether anyone would step in.
The contract also calls for the site to be returned to the city in its original condition should the company vacate. This could open up valuable warehouse space for a growing municipality, Puente said.
The Core Scientific deal promised years of benefits for Denton, but thanks to the speculative nature of its business, it may be done in months.
The crypto miners were viewed as favorable electricity customers because their usage was “interruptible,” dropping power demands when the grid was under stress. Now, the interruption of their consumption may be permanent.
Bankman-Fried betrayed his own philosophy of transparency and simplicity with his exchange. Core Scientific betrayed the crypto ethos by luring public-service bodies into an unpredictable market. And Texas electricity officials betrayed an old rule of finance: If it sounds like it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
