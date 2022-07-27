This editorial was first published in Bloomberg Opinion. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

By a vote of 267 to 157, the House of Representatives last week passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which declares that marriages performed in one state must be recognized in all states, without respect to “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.” It also codifies same-sex marriages for the purpose of benefits under federal law.

