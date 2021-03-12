I believe it is possible to serve honorably in a dishonorable war.
By now everybody knows that we had no business being in Vietnam. It was a civil war, much the same as ours, with the north against the south. The United States jumped in and should not have. There were numerous demonstrations and protests by the American public demanding that we get out. The worst part for me is that for the only time in our glorious American history, our men and women in uniform were despised and mistreated. Things were so bad that here, Stateside, we were under orders not to leave the base in uniform for our own safety because it was like asking for a fight.
Still, you would have a hard time convincing me that the men and women who served during Vietnam were not patriotic Americans. And many of us were drafted. Imagine that! Being forced to serve by the government and despised by the public for serving. It was indeed a very bad time.
But that was not the only dishonorable war we have waged. The other was the American Civil War. We Texans were determined to keep our slaves and went to war first with Mexico and second against the United States in order to continue our way of life. It was wrong of Texans to own slaves, and it was worse to go to war to keep them.
However, I contend that the men who served and fought in the Civil War served with honor, even though it was a dishonorable war. And it was not the Confederacy that called those men to serve. It was Texas. And Texans have always answered the call of duty. Johnnie Reb, as Confederate soldiers were called, dug foxholes, dodged bullets, slept in the mud and obeyed orders. And they did it all for Texas.
The problem is that we continue to treat Confederate soldiers like they did something wrong. We have changed the name on everything that was named after Robert E. Lee. We have torn down statues of nameless soldiers who served Texas. These were ordinary men: farmers, ranchers and cowboys. People claim that they fought for slavery, yet the fact remains that few Confederate soldiers believed that slavery was right. They believed in Texas.
They were the same as all the other men in all the other wars — the dogfaces, the ground pounders, the Grunts, the GI Joes. And any man who has ever been in combat can tell you that the soldiers doing all the fighting, the killing and the dying know little about causes. They know less about the politics, the movements, the whys and wherefores of the war than the people back home. And I am certain that Johnnie Reb was the same.
This whole anti-Confederacy movement feels to me like we are tying to make our history politically correct. Which it is not. We had slaves in Texas. We fought twice to keep them. That is a fact.
And the Confederate soldiers buried in various places in our city deserve to be treated with respect and honor. Not because they fought for racism or slavery, but because they served honorably in a dishonorable war. And removing them from sight will not erase our history.