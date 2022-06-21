This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Plenty of shortsighted people have been rooting for Texas’ high-speed rail project to fail from the moment it was announced.
Sadly, it looks ever more likely they will get their wish. The deck has been stacked from the beginning against Texas Central Railway, which had proposed a privately funded line linking Houston and Dallas that would have put our state on the world map as an international leader in transportation.
But as happens too often in our country these days, the naysayers got their way. Not only are we still waiting on a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court on whether the project can go forward, we also know that Texas Central’s chief executive, Carlos Aguilar, has resigned. His sendoff reads to us as a statement that this project is over.
“While I could not align our current stakeholders on a common vision for a path forward, I wish the project the greatest success and remain convinced of the importance of this venture for the safety and prosperity of ALL Texans,” he wrote.
The financing for the project was always a major lift. And as time went on and the price tag climbed to a $30 billion guesstimate, it was increasingly apparent that ever getting this to reality was unlikely.
But in addition to the growing cost, the hurdles flowing from a devoted group of NIMBY landowners kept creating obstacles. The state Supreme Court had already declined to hear the case regarding Texas Central’s eminent domain rights when, as political pressure mounted, lo and behold, it decided it would hear it.
Meanwhile a group of legislators who seemed to think high-speed rail smelled of something lefty were not going to give up on killing this project. Attorney General Ken Paxton worked hard in opposition, too. With vanishing political support, serious legal challenges, an inflationary economy and land deals to close with hostile owners, who can be surprised if the investments just weren’t going to come forward?
The news that Texas Central wasn’t paying its property taxes was only the most visible signal that things were not going to get better.
It’s too bad. Texas could have united around a project that would have led to enormous economic benefit for two of its major cities and for the state in general. It would have given travelers more options than joining the snarl of Interstate 45 or sitting in an airport. It would have created development and expansion opportunities. Cities wanted this.
We don’t live in a time that favors bold vision. We live in a time when opponents of progress are empowered against enterprise. We can all think about that, perhaps, the next time we’re stuck on the road south.