This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Congress is finally doing something. It’s not perfect (democracy never is), but it’s progress. Both the Senate and the House voted to pass new gun restrictions that are reasonable steps toward protecting Americans, especially schoolchildren. That breakthrough is laudable. So, especially, are those Republican senators who took a political risk to support it.
The bill passed 65-33 in the Senate, with 15 Republicans voting in favor: John Cornyn of Texas, who led the effort; Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; Roy Blunt of Missouri; Richard Burr of North Carolina; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine; Joni Ernst of Iowa; Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Rob Portman of Ohio; Mitt Romney of Utah; Thom Tillis of North Carolina; Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania; and Todd Young of Indiana. No doubt, all of them will be attacked by the dotish wing of their party that sees every tax and traffic light as an infringement on their God-given libertarianism. This time, that wing didn’t prevail, and we’re grateful.
Cornyn’s effort here, in partnership with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, was no small political feat. This is the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years. It tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the “boyfriend loophole,” clarifies the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealer and creates criminal penalties for straw purchases and gun trafficking. It also provides funding for states to implement red flag laws and bolster mental health services for children and families. And it includes provisions to “harden” schools.
It doesn’t address other measures worth exploring: It doesn’t raise the minimum age for owning a military-style rifle, and there’s no mention of high capacity magazines. But it also doesn’t blame-shift and obfuscate like other proposals we’ve heard in recent days. Before voting against the bill, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz proposed his own measure, which would have disqualified schools from funding for safety measures like school resource officers if the school taught critical race theory. That’s a perverse manipulation of the political process and the responsibility of government to protect its citizens. Thankfully, Cruz lost his procedural vote, 39-58.
The Cornyn-led legislation doesn’t disarm law-abiding American citizens and doesn’t pose any serious threat to the Second Amendment. It also won’t stop every deranged gunman bent on hurting people. But it will make it harder for some of those people to carry out their murderous fantasies. Every obstacle that disrupts the pattern of gun violence is potentially a lifesaver.
Congress has more than earned its reputation for inaction and ineffectiveness. Sadly, in our current political climate, any break in the logjam is notable. When lives are literally on the line, it’s critical.