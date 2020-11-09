This editorial first appeared in the Austin American-Statesman. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Joe Biden has won the race for president of a United States that we know to be deeply divided. His victory comes after days of painstaking ballot tabulations in narrowly won battleground states, hounded by President Donald Trump’s outrageous and unproven claims of election fraud. The bitter contest ends with some Americans refusing to accept the outcome and half of the country struggling to understand why the other half voted the way they did.
Elections are about choice. They are designed to highlight our differences, emphasize our disagreements. But the business ahead — the business of governing — must be about addressing our shared problems.
Typically, the post-election period brings calls for us to “come together as a nation,” words Biden echoed Saturday. We wish that were possible. We doubt that it is — not right now, not for many Americans who see no common cause with the most extreme partisans on the other end of the political spectrum.
But those we elect — from our Democratic president-elect to our Republican members of Congress — have a duty to govern in the interests of us all. And so many of the problems we face are not partisan.
The coronavirus pandemic that has killed 235,000 Americans — including more than 18,000 Texans — and infected 9.6 million in the U.S. is not a red-state or blue-state problem, but an American one. With the nation and 20 states all seeing record-setting numbers of new COVID-19 cases this week, it remains a public health threat that demands a science-based response. Addressing it should not be a matter of politics but an imperative of protecting the public.
The economic fallout from the pandemic, the loss of businesses and paychecks, is not a red-state or a blue-state plight, but an American one. Our nation has been clamoring for Congress to pass another economic relief package, after the benefits expired from the last package approved in March. We are still waiting. Americans struggling to cover the rent or put food on the table need for Congress to act.
Access to affordable health care, though mired in fierce partisanship and legal battles over the Affordable Care Act, is not a red-state or blue-state concern, but an American one. The pandemic has cast the stakes in sharp relief: The risks of losing health care coverage when losing a job. The extent to which public health hinges on individual access to health care. The need to protect coverage for preexisting conditions now that millions of COVID-infected Americans have been added to that column. Our nation needs solutions.
Addressing immigration, an issue that Trump weaponized with devastating consequences, should not be a red-state or blue-state cause, but an American one. We can secure our borders while still providing a legal path for workers and entrepreneurs, and a safe harbor for those fleeing horrific violence. Instead, we proudly call ourselves a nation of immigrants while leaving hundreds of thousands of Dreamers in limbo, keeping hundreds of migrant children separated from their parents and stranding thousands of desperate migrants in refugee camps on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Supporting public safety and criminal justice reform. Protecting the environment. Promoting economic growth. Combating addiction. Addressing soaring housing costs. The list goes on and on.
We recognize these are thorny, complex issues. Inevitably, partisanship colors any proposed solutions. Too often the tenor of the debate, cast in hyperbole and condemnation, snuffs out any path toward compromise. These issues become political footballs. And while some elected officials are trying to run up the score on their political foes, Americans lose.
These are not games.
The voters who put candidates into office now expect them to get to work. All of their constituents — even the ones who voted for someone else — deserve a government that works for them.
We recognize one election won’t usher in a new breed of politics. But each public servant has the power to make it a little better.