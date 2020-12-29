Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, windy during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.