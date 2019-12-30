This editorial first appeared in the Austin American-Statesman. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
These are public records. Texas officials need to cough them up.
Instead, over the past few months, state officials have gone to stunning extremes to bury the details of the most expensive inauguration festivities Texas has ever seen, some $5.3 million spent last January as Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took their new oaths of office.
Shortly after The Texas Tribune requested detailed spending records from the inaugural committee — an entity required by law to keep such records — the secretary of state abruptly dissolved the committee this fall.
It’s anyone’s guess what happened to the records.
“I’ve never heard of a situation like this, where after a request is filed, the governmental body just disappears and then they say the records can’t be disclosed,” Bill Aleshire, a former head of the Travis County Commissioners Court and an Austin lawyer who focuses on government ethics, told us. Aleshire is suing for the records on behalf of The Tribune.
The millions of dollars for inaugural festivities came from private donors, but state law is very clear the paper trail should be public. State law spells out the duties of the inaugural committee, a group of private donors appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor. The law also says the committee’s detailed records of contributions and financial transactions are public information.
That mandate for transparency is in place for good reason. Big bucks exchange hands around the inaugural celebrations: Donors pay handsomely to celebrate the state’s top officials at restricted-access VIP events, and event organizers spend the funds on the support staff and charities of their choosing.
Money in politics is power. The public deserves to see where it is flowing.
For instance, with just the limited financial records provided by the 2019 inaugural committee, The Texas Tribune found $1.8 million went to salaries, professional fees and fundraising — a six-fold increase over those expenses for Rick Perry’s last inauguration in 2011. Moreover, The Tribune found, some of Abbott’s and Patrick’s campaign staffers earned money as staffers or fundraisers for the inaugural committee, which spent an eye-popping $4,000 in fundraising costs for every $22,580 raised.
The inaugural committee fund shouldn’t be a bonanza for campaign staffers — but figures like that suggest it was.
Other important details remain shrouded in secrecy: The inaugural committee donated about $800,000 to 30 charities, but the governor’s office has refused to say which charities received the money. Are they organizations universally recognized for their good works, or nonprofits with a political agenda? The public has a right to know.
Before it was dissolved, the inaugural committee claimed after “a thorough search” that it did not have the detailed expense reports The Tribune requested. Simply astounding.
Whatever happened, Abbott owes the public an explanation: How did his inaugural committee manage to spend $5.3 million without keeping track of the spending, as the law requires? Why won’t his committee or other state agencies hand over the records that must have been produced? At a minimum, bank statements and credit or debit card reports should be obtainable.
The failure to be transparent with the public only fuels speculation about what Abbott, Patrick and their associates have to hide. The scrutiny is particularly warranted given the fact that the spending on inaugural festivities shot up from around $2 million for each of Perry’s soirees to more than $5 million apiece for Abbott’s 2015 and 2019 events. And while corporations cannot donate to political campaigns, they can freely contribute to inaugural bashes, providing a different avenue for political influence.
Abbott should tell the members of his inaugural committee — and any other agencies with records related to the inauguration — the same thing he told government officials back in February, when a court ruling cast doubt over a provision of the public meetings act.
“Texans place significant trust in their elected and appointed officials,” Abbott said then. “With this trust comes the expectation that officials will conduct public business responsibly and in accordance with the law.”
The transparency the public deserves from the governor’s inaugural committee is long overdue.