Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.