People should not be compelled to follow someone else’s religious beliefs and practices.
I am religious and active in my faith community. That is my choice. I believe everyone should be able to choose whatever faith speaks to their soul or to choose to not be involved in any religion.
The way I practice my religion is different from the way other people practice their beliefs. The way I express my Christian beliefs is different from the way other Christians express theirs. There are those in my own congregation who will strongly disagree with this essay.
The United States Constitution guarantees our right to practice our religious faith. The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
However, throughout the history of our country, laws have been passed that are based on specific religious practices or beliefs. The Ten Commandments says we should keep the Sabbath holy, so “Blue Laws” restricted business from operating on Sundays.
Blue laws have been dropped because, among other things, the government has no business making specific religious beliefs the law of the land.
Prohibition laws restricted the sale and consumption of alcohol. The laws were passed out of concern for the problems that come from alcohol abuse but also because many Christian denominations considered drinking to be a sin.
Prohibition laws have been dropped because, among other things, the government has no business making specific religious beliefs the law of the land.
Religious beliefs were the foundation for laws against interracial marriage as well as same-sex marriage. Those laws were appropriately declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court because the government has no business making specific religious beliefs that law of the land.
The Constitution guarantees people the right to exercise their religious beliefs as long as those beliefs don’t harm others. If you want to observe a Sabbath day of rest, you can. If you want to abstain from using alcohol, you can. If don’t want to marry someone of the same sex, you don’t have to. You can join religious groups that rely only on prayer instead of using modern medical treatments. You can refrain from using birth control as some religions require.
Abortion has been banned on religious grounds. I appreciate their passion, and I understand the logic people use as they argue against abortion. However, I should note that abortion is not prohibited by the Ten Commandments. Abortion is not prohibited by the two most important laws taught by Jesus.
The government should have no right to require an abortion. Likewise, the government has no business making specific religious beliefs against abortion into laws that all are required to observe.
It now seems clear that the Supreme Court will rule that the government can prohibit abortion. This means that if a woman has an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy, the government can require her to have the baby. Many state laws will make no exception for rape or incest. So the government can even require a pregnant woman to have a baby that is her own cousin or sibling!
Many of the same people who say that the government has no right to make them wear a mask to impede the spread of a deadly pandemic think that it is fine for the government to require a woman to have a baby.
Some religious groups believe the moment an egg is fertilized it becomes a person and therefore has legal rights. But the Supreme Court is bound by the Constitution, which does not bestow any legal rights upon an embryo or a fetus. The Fourteenth Amendment specifies that citizenship is determined by naturalization or place of birth, not place of conception. But the Court is about to rule that an embryo has more rights than the women who carries it. Talk about an activist court that goes beyond the text or intent of the Constitution.
Fifty years ago, the Supreme Court decided in Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to privacy and to make their own decisions about their bodies and their health. That right was reaffirmed in Casey and other cases.
Several Supreme Court justices now supporting the ban said in their confirmation hearings that legal precedents are important.
They said Roe had been repeatedly affirmed in other cases that came before the court. They said Roe was the settled law of the land.
They implied they would not overturn Roe. They lied – either by what they did say or what they failed to say. And while the Bible says nothing about abortion, the Bible says plenty about the sin of lying.