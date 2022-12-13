This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
In the unforgiving world of politics, changing your mind about something is often treated as a sin. Reversals are described pejoratively as flip-flops. Depending on whom you ask, they’re signs of fickleness, gestures of political opportunism or traitorous concessions to the opposition.
We don’t know what spurred Gov. Greg Abbott to change his stance on decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, but we’re less engrossed in his motives than we are in the good that will come from his decision. The governor’s support for legalizing fentanyl testing strips, which he recently announced, would make it easier to pass a bill to that effect in 2023.
Fentanyl testing strips work like pregnancy tests. A paper strip is dipped in water that contains drug residue to detect whether fentanyl is mixed into the drug.
These strips cost about $1 each and can save lives. But they’re illegal in Texas, where they are considered drug paraphernalia, and their possession can lead to a $500 fine.
Every drug overdose is a tragedy. Compounding those tragedies is the fact that many of the people dying from a fentanyl overdose don’t even know they’ve taken it.
Illicit drug makers are lacing fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, into street drugs and counterfeit medication sold across the U.S. The compound is much cheaper to make than other drugs and more powerful — 50 times stronger than heroin, for example. Drug makers can use fentanyl to “cut” or dilute those other drugs, preserving the potency and boosting their profits.
It doesn’t take much fentanyl to kill. About 2 milligrams — picture two grains of rice — would be lethal to most people.
Fentanyl overdoses have become a national crisis, with families losing children and caregivers to the hidden opioid. The numbers in Texas alone pack a punch. According to state statistics, there were more than 1,600 unintentional fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, double the number from the previous year and a jump from about 200 such deaths four years ago.
Last year, state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, filed a bill to decriminalize all drug paraphernalia, including fentanyl testing strips. Legalizing every apparatus designed to support illegal drug use is not a good idea. But we’re optimistic that a narrower bill authored by state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, that focuses on legalizing fentanyl testing strips will be considered by the full Legislature next year.
We’re also encouraged by Abbott’s outspokenness in favor of making naloxone — a drug to reverse an opioid overdose — more widely available.
It’s the job of state and federal officials to go after criminal organizations and disrupt the illegal drug trade. But they also must be proactive about saving lives already snared by addiction.
