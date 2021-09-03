An open letter to Gov. Greg Abbott:
I am writing you today as a Texan and a parent who is disappointed by what I perceive to be your utter failure in protecting public health from COVID-19.
Your issuance of Executive Order GA-38 prohibiting mask mandates by “any school district, public university or local government official” is irresponsible at best. In July of 2020, the press release accompanying your statewide mask mandate reports that you were aware that “wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19.” You seem to have forgotten this while apparently pandering to your political base rather than protecting public health in a time of disaster.
The press release accompanying your defense of your executive order prohibiting masks against the mandate by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins offered a new stance suggesting that “the path forward relies on personal responsibility — not government mandates.”
While personal responsibility is preferable, it only takes one trip into any public space to realize that people are not being personally responsible. In a state where less than 50% of eligible citizens are vaccinated, it is evident that many unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals are not wearing masks for their protection or the protection of others.
The number of cases in our state also indicates that the spread of this virus is not slowing. This is because masks are not being worn by most of the citizenry. Despite all this, your executive order has tied the hands of schools, universities and local governments to act in the best interest of public health. Local officials in the best position to know the COVID numbers and risks to those they are duty bound to serve have been effectively stripped of their ability to protect public health by your executive order.
Your abject failure during this public health crisis has directly impacted my family. My daughter, an honors student at the University of North Texas, began her last year of college on Aug. 23. She is vaccinated and always wears a mask while in public. She voluntarily went to be tested Aug. 20 prior to the start of the semester, as she is going to be in the public schools learning from mentor teachers in what is to be her final year of school. Her COVID-19 test results were negative at that time.
Last week, I dropped my daughter off and picked her up after classes at UNT in Denton and watched as she walked through a sea of unmasked students — so much for personal responsibility. On Friday, Aug. 27, my daughter tested positive for COVID-19. She was sent home without treatment and advised to take something for her fever, and that should her breathing worsen she was to go to the ER.
Her medical “treatment” is a far cry from the treatment you availed yourself recently. My daughter is trying to fight a virus while simultaneously fretting over completing reading and academic assignments. She is doing all this while dealing with a fever, respiratory issues, a cough, sore throat, headache, extreme fatigue, short-term memory issues, impaired ability to concentrate and issues with remaining on task for long periods of time required to complete assignments.
I cannot say that save for your executive order she would not be fighting this battle. I am, however, confident that fewer students and parents would have to endure this if not for your ill-begotten executive order. I am certain that local schools, universities and officials could have done more to protect those they serve had your order not tied their hands.
COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat of disaster for this state and country. As a resident of the state whose health and safety you are called upon to protect, I respectfully ask you to fulfill that duty by permitting schools, universities and government agencies to implement mask mandates if warranted by the number of cases and the risk to those they serve.