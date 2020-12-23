Jerusalem and its surrounding villages had been burgeoning with transient guests who had returned to their place of birth to register their family. They came because Caesar Augustus, Rome’s first emperor, had decreed that a census be taken of all residents of the empire.
Although advanced in years, I delighted seeing the array of cultures, languages, and clothing styles from around the world. As a devout observer of the Law, it was gratifying to see pilgrims who had come from all parts of the empire, and beyond, to the city that nurtured our faith.
My name is Simeon, which means “to hear” in Hebrew. I had lived in Jerusalem most of my life. I was well versed in the Law and Prophets. Of particular interest were the prophecies in our Scriptures of God’s promise to raise up a king from the family of David who would establish a kingdom without end.
Herod the Great, our current king who was appointed by Rome, was reconstructing the temple, the center of our faith. Daily I went to the temple to pray and offer a sacrifice.
It was in the courtyard of this grand temple that I came face to face with the One who had been prophesied. I had heard accounts of unusual, even supernatural, events in the preceding weeks suggesting that God was bringing to fulfillment long-cherished prophecies.
For example, I heard an account from the shepherds that cared for the sheep used in the temple’s sacrifices of their encounter with angels about six weeks earlier. That evening, as twilight faded, they placed their flock securely in the fold for the night.
As they slept at their stations around the fold, suddenly out of the darkness an angel appeared and told them of great news. The long-awaited Messiah had been born … in Bethlehem … in a manger … and wrapped in strips of cloths.
Then suddenly a host of angels appeared with the first angel, all singing “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and good will to all.”
The shepherds reported that, once the angelic choir had departed, they hurried down the hillside into Bethlehem. There, they found the stable with the manger and the baby as the angel had described.
I heard that the baby’s parents, Mary and Joseph, had separately been visited by an angel reassuring them that God was the source of this miraculous pregnancy.
There was an account of Zechariah, the husband of Mary’s relative Elizabeth, also being visited by the angel Gabriel who announced Elizabeth’s late-life pregnancy. They named their baby John, who later would be nicknamed “the baptizer” because of his unconventional ministry near the Jordan River.
As I processed these accounts, my heart was stirred by what must have been God’s Spirit telling me to go out into the temple courtyard. That same Spirit had revealed to me that, indeed, the fulfillment of prophecy was at hand, and that I would live to see the Messiah.
That reassurance had sustained my faith for many years. Was this the time for that promise to be fulfilled? Would I see with my own eyes the long-awaited Messiah?
Crowds filled the temple courtyard that day. Although still under construction, the temple’s foundational walls were a must-see sight for the out-of-town pilgrims.
As I wondered though the congestion, I spotted a young couple entering the courtyard carrying an infant about 7 weeks old. As instructed by Moses, the firstborn male of both humans and animals was to be dedicated to God. These parents were obviously devout observers of the Law.
I walked up to the couple and asked if I could hold their newborn. As I took him into my arms, I trembled knowing that I was holding God himself, the fulfillment of centuries of prophecy.
God was once again entering his creation. But unlike in the Garden of Eden, God was re-entering the world for the express purpose of permanently restoring his creation from its rebellion and the consequence of death.
Looking upward, I thanked God for allowing me to live long enough to see and touch the one who would bring reconciliation to this fallen and terminal world. In this baby, God had placed a new hope for his creation. He had not abandoned us. He was once again among us.
My eyes then fixed on the young couple as I blessed them and their baby. I shared with them that people would either accept or reject this baby’s message and purpose.
Christmas reminds us that his message of redemption still compels a response from each of us. For those who believe, God has promised reconciliation and eternal life with him.