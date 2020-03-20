Historians believe that the custom of shaking hands began in ancient Greece simply as a way for two people who greeted each other to show that they had no weapons. By the Middle Ages, historians report that knights would vigorously shake the hands of another in order to shake loose hidden weapons.
The early handshake was simply a way of letting the sun shine in. When both sides know accurately what the other is doing, the level of trust rises. When there is a high level of trust, there can be trade, and there can be democracy. And likewise, when there is a lack of trust, there is suspicion and a lack of cooperation.
That brings us to 2020 when the American Society of Newspaper Editors has again supported the concept of openness and has declared this week “Sunshine Week,” a nod to Justice Lewis Brandeis’ words that the “broad light of day” “would purify as the sun disinfects.”
And what a great time in history for “Sunshine Week” to fall. Over the past year, the world has had front-line seats on how important it is for a government to be transparent. We have seen the protests in Hong Kong; we saw the accidental Iranian downing of a commercial airliner and the non-transparent mishandling of the coronavirus in Wuhan and in Iran.
What these events have in common is the chance to give us all insight as to what happens when a government feels little or no need to be open and share what they know with the people they govern. And what these events teach us is that knowing honestly what your government is doing is not just a matter for academic debate, but actually can be a matter of life and death.
In Hong Kong, the level of trust of government by the residents of the city has long been eroded. The Chinese government is secretive about its plans and objectives to the degree that local residents distrust changes to the law including one amendment to the law about extradition. That triggered what is now six months of protests. No trust, no peace.
The citizens of Iran were already protesting their government in the months leading up to the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet. When the Iranian government first tried to blame the accident on U.S. forces, though they knew it was their own air defenses that hit the airliner, the trust Iranian citizens still held for their government evaporated.
Now the nation of Iran is going through a second, even more deadly crisis. And unfortunately, in a crisis like this, mutual trust is the most important thing a society needs. Iran squandered what they need to get through this crisis.
And back to China, which kicked off the fight against COVID-19 by suppressing news about the emerging pandemic. The government was, no doubt, concerned that panic would hurt international confidence in China. The people, after years of this, distrusted the government. The government distrusted the people.
The Chinese government re-learned the old lesson, trust is very hard to build and very easy to destroy.
“Sunshine” is not something that benefits one side — just the citizens. It also benefits the government. Only when you know you can trust government, do you trust them when your life and loved ones are at stake.
The United States has the Freedom of Information Act, and Texas has the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts. I live by transparency laws as I serve on the Denton City Council. One change in recent years was when Texas made it mandatory to calculate whether the annual budget contains an actual tax increase and report it in those words. Government documents can be hard to find, little read and hard to understand. This rule tries to not just make the documents available but also make them understandable.
The U.S. is very open, but some are pushing the limit even further. There is a political party that began in Europe that has one principle that requires every single meeting one of their legislators holds to be released, including the list of all the people who attended and what they talked about.
Openness is the key to trust in governments. It may not come up every day, but when a crisis hits, there must be trust. Open government is one of the strengths of our nation, and one that must be carefully defended because if we lose that, we can lose everything.