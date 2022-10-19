If Democrats take a drubbing in the off-year elections — and it seems increasingly likely, but not certain, that they will — it will be because they lost their moorings when the country seemed to go crazy, with excessive COVID closedowns and irrational obsessions about systemic racism.

Schools were closed down, despite the minuscule risk to children, and millions of modest-income folks were put out of work. People were told they were just as racist as in the days of slavery and segregation and that we must defund the police, pay reparations and impose endless racial quotas and preferences.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner.

