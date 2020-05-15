In the simplest dissection, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has mostly been a measurement of loss — lost jobs, lost savings, lost comfort, lost routines and ultimately, lost lives.
It would be safe to say every one of us has lost some part of ourselves over the past two-plus months as the crisis, and impacts, deepened — with many of us losing large chunks of ourselves or, even worse, someone else.
This deeper level of loss is the loss I now know.
A week ago today, my bead on life’s abacus was moved to the tail end of that equation, as my family buried my mother the day before Mother’s Day. She did not die of coronavirus complications but rather a massive stroke that struck a week prior and had claimed her by the following Monday. The sudden loss, though, I imagine is comparable in its inconceivability and isolation.
Much has already been written about how lonely sickness and death are in the time of coronavirus, and as impactful as the words may be, they can’t be fully comprehended until experienced firsthand. I now know the incomparable distance between a hospital bed and the parking lot where prayers pool, as loved ones clutch steering wheels as tightly as they do hope.
I also now know the cruel limitations on grief in a pandemic — and the unexpected obligations produced.
My family is from Louisiana, my mother buried in the same cemetery as her mother and father, aunts, uncles and cousins. When I left Denton to take up vigil in that lonely hospital parking lot, driving in the middle of the night, I didn’t take any “church clothes,” not wanting to wish their necessity into existence. But with Louisiana still locked down much tighter than Texas, no stores were open to shop for appropriate clothes, so a quick drive to Mississippi was required.
I hadn’t paid as much attention before, but most obituaries now are written without any days or times listed for services out of fear that, heaven forbid, someone would show up. Many obituaries similarly now include the “in lieu of flowers” caveat since florists are unsure both when to deliver the fragrant arrangements and to whose benefit they serve, with most services forced to be small and exclusive out of prudence.
But within the confines of such pressing loss, I also have made an unexpected discovery — the unassailable spirit of a compassionate community.
My mother had devoted her entire life to teaching, educating hundreds of students in her hometown of Jena, Louisiana, as well as in such far-flung locales as Lexington Park, Maryland; Pensacola, Florida; and even at Lajes Air Base in the Azores, Portugal. When, an hour prior to her funeral service, the family was allowed into the funeral home to say our last goodbyes, we expected — since her obituary had been limited in the ways listed before — to find her casket and a few arrangements and sprays purchased by the family.
But instead we were greeted with a room rich with the aroma of dozens of arrangements and bouquets — from the Class of ’92, the Class of ’95, the Class of ’99, even her own Class of ’62 and a houseplant simply marked “From a former student.” Despite the hardships and constraints of a pandemic, a caring community had found a way to restore our faith in its tenacious capacity for love.
And though the dateline in my particular story lies in Louisiana, it’s a story told often in our own community and chronicled in this very newspaper. When told we cannot, we still find a way.
So as much as our current plight is measured in that which we have lost, the weight of which is unbearable for any one person alone, the hope remains — an equally massive commodity — that the final summation will be marked in that which we stand to gain: compassion, charity, unity, empathy.
Such a lesson would surely make my mother proud.