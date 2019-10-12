With a little more than three weeks remaining before the Nov. 5 elections — and just more than a week before the start of early voting — the Denton Record-Chronicle is inviting all supporters of the amendments and propositions on the ballot in Denton County to submit a paid endorsement letter.
As the number of endorsement letters received by the Record-Chronicle has continued to grow, we again will move these endorsements off the Opinion page and consider them as paid ads. Under this policy, all election-related letters to the editor advocating for a ballot measure will be subject to a charge of $25 for up to 250 words. No endorsement letters over 250 words will be accepted.
Paid endorsement letters will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 1, and should explain why a particular ballot measure should be approved. For consideration, all letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.
The paid letters will publish on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will appear adjacent to the Opinion page. All paid letters will be identified as such.
Paid endorsement letters may be submitted via a form found online at www.dentonrc.com/opinion.
Again, all letters must be in our hands by Nov. 1. No letters will be accepted after this deadline. No exceptions.