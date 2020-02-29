The Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board is pleased to announce the selection of its newest community member, Scott Sackett, a longtime resident of Krum.
Sackett is the senior vice president of sales and licensing for a Northern California-based software company called Artifex Software Inc., a position he has held for more than 20 years.
He replaces community volunteer and entrepreneur Carolyn Corporon, who served on the Editorial Board from Nov. 1 to Feb. 29.
Sackett’s job involves significant world travel to Asia and Europe, which he says has has helped shape his viewpoints.
“While building and developing foreign relationships along the way, it has given me a world-wise perspective that I find simply extraordinary,” Sackett said in a recent email to the Record-Chronicle. “It is a career that I could not have imagined in my earlier life. I began my adult career as a musician and entertainer from the San Francisco Bay Area, then on to become an airline pilot for Texas’ own Braniff Airlines and on to the profession that I enjoy today.”
In his application letter to join the Editorial Board, Sackett said he felt that with the rapid growth in and around Krum, he could bring an “added dimension to the Record-Chronicle.”
“I feel that my addition to the Editorial Board is timely in that I’m a longtime resident of Krum — actually, 30-plus years,” Sackett said. “With the vast and incredible home-building growth and exponential growth in simply population, this part of North Texas is faced with innumerable and dynamic challenges ... in the way of housing, schools, fire, police and other city services.
“These challenges will have to be met in a timely fashion with educated minds and leadership. I’d like to think that I can report on these matters in a fashion that will be understandable and readable for the readership of the DRC.”
As part of the Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board, Sackett will participate fully in discussions of local topics on which to editorialize and coverage topics that will resonate with our readers. As well, he will participate in interviews of local newsmakers and be active in discussions with community groups appearing before the board.
He will serve four months on the board, with his term ending June 30, after which he will write a column sharing his experience with readers.
Applications are now being accepted for subsequent four-month terms.
Interested applicants should email a letter explaining their interest and background to Executive Editor Sean McCrory at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com. Letters also may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper offices at 3555 Duchess Drive, Denton TX 76205.
Applications will be reviewed by the current Editorial Board, followed by brief interviews, with the selections announced on this page.