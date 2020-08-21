Cannon Hinnant, a white 5-year-old boy, was recently killed by a Black man. Within 24 hours of Cannon’s death, the alleged killer was locked up and charged with first-degree murder, where he will face life in prison without parole.
Even though justice was served for Cannon, there is still a movement going on called “Justice For Cannon.” While it’s great that there is a movement for this boy, the name of the movement causes it to become misleading, has no call for changes in our societal systems and silences other movements that call for justice to be served for individuals whose killers still have yet to face charges.
First off, it should be said that Cannon Hinnant’s death is tragic. It’s good his accused killer has been locked up. There has even been a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family that has raised more than $700,000. It’s great this much has been raised so that it can help the family with funeral and other expenses. But the movement is silencing other movements that call for justice to be served. Instead, a more proper name would be “Let Cannon RIP.” The next two paragraphs will go into detail as to why this movement should change its name from “Justice for Cannon” into “Let Cannon RIP.”
As said, Cannon has been served justice. If Cannon’s accused killer wasn’t locked up, then the nation should 100% cry “Justice for Cannon.” But this isn’t what has happened. The suspect has been locked up, yet this movement lives on. Now, the next step when analyzing this movement would be asking what form of justice such movement is calling for. Movements such as Justice for Breonna Taylor and Justice for Elijah McClain call for these individuals’ killers to be imprisoned and will, most likely, continue to live until their killers are indicted. How can we predict this? Look at the movement of “Justice For Ahmaud Arbery.” When his murder was discovered, the nation came together to call for justice. Now that justice is served, you do not hear of this movement anymore. There was no movement required for Cannon’s murder to be justly served.
So what is the next step? Completely change this ongoing movement. Instead of crying out that Cannon needs justice, the citizens of this nation should come together and support this family in every way they can. They should be sending the family messages of condolences and encouragement. They should be financially supporting the Hinnant family so that they can cover the cost of the funeral and other expenses.
But demanding justice for Cannon when justice has already been served is only silencing other movements that call for the justice of other unnecessary murders. It is important that Cannon’s death not be turned into a counter-protest meant to silence other movements that still need justice and instead turn his death into a time to support and pray for the family.