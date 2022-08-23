This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Well, we asked for a break in the oppressive heat. And we got it. But hey, this is Texas. Weather here is mostly extreme.
In just a few hours, weeks of miserable heat, dangerous wildfires and damaging drought gave way to flash flooding, weather-related traffic accidents and heroic water rescues of motorists trapped in their vehicles. Low-lying areas such as small creeks and streams, urban streets, highways and underpasses quickly filled with more water than could safely and quickly drain.
Meteorologists predict that storms in a corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central portions of Mississippi will continue to drop heavy rain for several more days. Unfortunately, this downpour won’t end a drought that has played havoc with farmers and ranchers. About 60% of the south-central United States is in severe drought or worse, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Climatologists will debate the difference between individual weather events and climate change, the former describing short-term atmospheric conditions and the latter referring to long-term weather changes to a specific region over a long period of time. It is not unheard of for Texas to bake in weeks of 100-degree temperatures, but many places across this country that seldom experienced a 90-degree day suddenly endured many this summer.
For example, the number of 100-degree days has more than doubled over the past 40 years and could nearly double again by 2036. The average temperature in 2036 will be about 3 degrees warmer than the average over the last half of the last century. This means that extreme monthly summertime temperature trends will continue to increase in the state.
Extreme rainfall also will be more frequent and severe, increasing the risk for urban flooding. And yes, severe drought and wildfires are in the long-range forecast, too.
Get ready: Extreme weather is Texas’ past, present and future.