Twenty years ago today, I recall watching the savage attack inflicted on our country. I sat with my then-2-year-old daughter, pregnant with my son, as we witnessed the horror transpire on the news. Before this day, we would have never believed this could be our reality in America. Like many families that day, we anxiously waited to hear from our friends and loved ones in New York City. On Sept. 11, 2001, grief and horror were felt across America as we lost nearly 3,000 American lives. This is a day I will always remember as our national security was challenged and we all felt an unfamiliar vulnerability.
Since that terrible day, the brave men and women of our military and intelligence services have fought to ensure we never felt this way again. We have made great strides in combating terrorism as we developed a security framework to protect our country from large-scale attacks directed from abroad, while enhancing federal, state and local capabilities to prepare for, respond to and prevent threats and disasters at home.
In a further effort to protect the American people from terrorism and other threats, the Department of Homeland Security and its many partners across the federal government, public and private sectors, and communities throughout the country have worked tirelessly to better mitigate and defend against dynamic threats. These were all great strides and renewed faith in the strength of our nation.
In the last two decades, we have seen a bipartisan commitment to protect our nation, service members and allies, while most importantly ensuring this type of attack never happens again. After all the progress we’ve made to unify our country and recover, the withdrawal from the forever war that we saw over the past month reinstalled fear of an attack on Americans and made us vulnerable again on a global stage.
As President Biden visits Ground Zero to mark the 20th anniversary of this attack on our nation, the Taliban will be holding an inaugural ceremony in Afghanistan. The Taliban flag will be raised as our nation continues to scramble to evacuate citizens and allies.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our embassy in Benghazi in 2012, Americans are left questioning our vulnerability to another terrorist attack. Americans are terrified by the precedent set by this botched withdrawal and continuous inept leadership from Biden and his administration. Handing over billions of dollars in resources to the enemy and then watching them make a mockery of the men and women who have served, as they perform heinous, inhumane acts in U.S. uniforms, is appalling and unamerican.
There is a feeling of betrayal and grief as Americans know, when our commander-in-chief surrenders to and negotiates with the enemy, he is making that decision on behalf of all Americans. Today, we remember and honor the nearly 3,000 men and women who lost their lives to this attack, the four Americans during the Benghazi attacks, and now also we should reflect on the 13 service members who lost their lives protecting Americans and our allies attempting to escape from the empowered terrorists who are now in control of Afghanistan.
To all of the brave men and women who have fought to protect us, thank you! Please know the bravery and courage you have exemplified was the greatest testament to our nation, and your sacrifices made to protect us are valued and unforgotten. As we continue forward, let’s all commit to working to preserve our freedoms, bring every American home and honor those who have sacrificed so much in the protection of our nation.