A fourth-generation Lewisville resident is celebrating 40 years of service as pastor at Northview Baptist Church as well as chaplain for the city of Lewisville Police and Fire departments.
Kenneth Wells believes in giving back to the residents in the communities where he lives and continues to serve.
“I love my work, not only because God called me to the ministry, but also because what I do is fulfilling and rewarding. I truly enjoy being a pastor as well as a chaplain,” Pastor Wells said.
The son of Douglas and Louise (Bowery) Wells, Pastor Wells graduated from Lewisville High School in 1975. He initially planned to pursue a veterinary degree from Texas A&M due to his family’s background in farming and dairy, but in his senior year, he was called to become a minister. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Pastoral Studies from Arlington Baptist College, completed studies in evangelism from Criswell Bible College in Dallas and earned a Master of Arts in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.
He married Teresa Chapman Wells, also an LHS graduate (Class of 1979), and the couple have three children, J.D., Heath and Emily — all of whom are LHS graduates.
The Wells family first came to Lewisville in the late 19th century from Clarksville, Tennessee, settling in the eastern part of old Lewisville known as “Buttermilk Flats.”
His family ties to Lewisville are evident in his dedication to serving both the police and fire departments as chaplain but also Medical City Lewisville, where he is also chaplain.
When he first joined Northview Baptist Church 40 years ago, only 22 people were listed on the church registry in 1981. Just before the pandemic, average Sunday morning worship attendance neared 600.
Located at 2021 N. Mill St., the church has expanded significantly over the years. A 570-seat sanctuary was built in 2007 and has since been paid off. The church also built a 24,000-square-foot Educational and Life Center in 2018. Nearby property has been purchased over the years with buildings used for church offices, training and its newest ministry, Heart of the City, which provides food and clothing to those in need.
Anyone who attends a Sunday service at Northview Baptist Church knows one thing, for certain. Paster Wells enjoys preaching.
“Preaching is my real love. I enjoy preparing and delivering sermons,” he said.
The Denton County Commissioners Court honored Pastor Kenneth Wells for his 40 years of dedication to Northview Baptist and the community of Lewisville during a recent meeting. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for so many.
Denton County continues supporting local food pantries
Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved a $68,229 grant to provide 1,900 gallons of milk every week to seven food pantries across the county.
The nine-week grant will serve:
Denton Community Food Center – 400 gallons
Christian Community Action (Lewisville) – 500 gallons
First Refuge Ministries (Denton) – 250 gallons
Salvation Army in Denton – 50 gallons
Salvation Army in Lewisville – 200 gallons
Metrocrest Services (Carrollton/Farmers Branch)– 300 gallons
NTX Community Food Pantry (The Colony) – 200 gallons
We are also continuing to provide 25-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables each week to food pantries at our local nonprofits and churches through a Denton County CARES program known as “Feeding Denton County.”
To date, we have delivered more than 45,000 boxes to ensure quality food for our residents in need.