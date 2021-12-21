In response to the Dec. 19 guest essay titled “Energy expansion possible,” by Tom Luce and Jeremy Mazur:
This essay reminded me of elementary school playground politics. Remember the kid who was lousy at sports but yelled the loudest to be the first person chosen for either team, but had to be assigned by default as the last person left unchosen?
The fossil fuel folks remind me of that desperate kid trying to get in and stay in the game.
There was a time when natural gas (methane) was touted as the “bridge” that would lead to the eventual transition to all-clean renewable energy, such as solar and wind. That “bridge” went nowhere. Especially as the cost of renewables dropped and became cheaper than fossil fuel-generated power.
So now the fossil fuel folks are trying a new scam to stay in the game to prolong the use of their products even as the disastrous impacts of the greenhouse gases, released in the mining, transportation and combustion of oil and gas, negatively affect the economic, social and environmental well-being of the planet and our lives.
The authors tout technological developments, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS). The scale of implementation of CCS necessary to mitigate the impacts of global warming is very far away, if even possible, in an already threatened future. The “wait and see” approach drastically delays any planet-saving transition to a renewable clean energy economy. Incredibly, captured carbon dioxide would be injected into existing wells to increase oil production. And with more oil comes more gas and more wasteful subsidies to an industry that has a proven record of lying about and greenwashing the negative impacts of its products.
There are other reasons the fossil fuel team is worried about staying in the game. Visionary and engaged cities are passing building ordinances that prohibit the installation of gas lines in new buildings. Gas stoves and appliances affect indoor air quality and the health of children. With the imminent demise of coal-fired electricity and the ever-increasing volume of renewable generated power available on the grid, and through community solar and wind installations, the use of gas will eventually be phased out. Its use for power generation will be reserved for emergency backup. That function will be phased out once industrial scale and residential battery storage are built out.
The game is changing. And the fossil fuel team, no matter how loudly it screams and connives to be included, is not in the league for really ensuring a robust, healthful and resilient future.