I was surprised by the outcome of a recent meeting at a large local church here in our fair city (as reported in the June 16 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle). The purpose of the meeting was an examination of “wokeness.” According to the Rev. Tommy Nelson, he concluded that wokeness is “the most insidious and dangerous” idea and it is “dangerous to the Christian Church” and “to our culture.”
I cannot speak for all the groups represented by wokeness, but I can speak for Hispanics, since I am one. We are included in the movement, and we do indeed seek social justice and an end to racism.
I will not dispute that the Rev. Nelson is right that the Wokeness Movement may be dangerous to “our culture.” I hope it is dangerous to his culture. Of course he means the culture of the privileged white majority; those who speak English fluently; people of European decent. He means the culture of gun-toting Trump lovers. He does not include those of us who speak Spanish as our primary language. Nor does he include Jews or Muslims in “his” culture. I will concede he is right because one of the goals of wokeness is to change the atmosphere of privilege that white people have enjoyed for most of our country’s history. No, we do not want to destroy America. Nor do we want to take away his wealth and privilege. We just want to give everyone a chance to share in the amenities of being American.
I hope we can modify his exclusive culture. Let’s be clear about it, though. We are not dangerous to him as a person. He is safe. He would not consent to an interview with this newspaper. And although he told reporters they had to submit questions by email, he did not reply. We do not want to hurt him. So what is he afraid of?
His sidekick, the Rev. Charles Stolfus, also spoke. He feels that the “playing field” should not be tilted in favor of one group. No, he is not talking about how the playing field has been tilted in favor of white Europeans for most of our country’s history. He means that it should not be tilted in favor of groups such as Hispanics even though it definitely is not. He did not complain when the playing field was tilted in his favor but does complain if Hispanics want the playing field leveled and not tilted in anyone’s favor. What’s up with that?
It surprises me that they proclaim wokeness is “dangerous to the Christian church.” I am pretty sure that Bishop Michael Olsen of the Fort Worth Diocese did not authorize them to speak for Christians. Nor did the Russian Orthodox Church, the Mormons, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, nor the American Baptists — all of which are Christian churches. It seems he believes that “Christian” is the nondenominational fundamentalists and only they. This is the group that as a whole believes Trump was sent by God to save our nation from the jaws of the monstrous wave of indigent Hispanic immigrants seeking asylum in our country.
Well, friends, if that is what being a Christian means, then I am no longer a Christian.