We are blessed with the freedoms and liberties of a Constitutional Republic. We live in a Federation: 50 States, united but with varied geography, populations and economies, administered by local governments. Few elections have illuminated this foundation so brightly as the just-completed general elections and, in particular, the election for president of the United States.
Connected by my 37 years of federal service, I watched with a first-person interest, and dismay, at the mob intrusion into the U.S. Capitol, a building whose halls I’ve walked hundreds of times. I applaud peaceful protest with the same passion that I condemn criminality. Broken windows, broken doors, occupied and vandalized offices — these are not the hallmarks of peaceful protest.
Looking forward, we do well to think back.
#NotMyPresident, disenfranchisement, illegitimate, collusion, voter suppression, impeach, “won the popular vote.”
No one should wonder why millions of Americans are losing faith in the country’s elections. We’ve spent two decades mainstreaming theories about failures and shortcomings of our elections, asserting institutional corruption and co-option. We have replaced mutually respectful conversation about opportunities for improvement in our shared system with diatribes about how the other side is subverting the process.
The left will blame this episode fully on President Donald Trump. He indisputably incited the crowd, then failed to exhort them to cease their unlawful activities. Without question he bears blame for Wednesday’s events. Yet, it was inevitable that someone would eventually exploit those same specious claims of “stolen election.” Someone would play to those same victimized emotions among their own supporters, for their own ends. No side sustains monopoly on a cause or a movement; Robespierre, a leader of the French Revolution, was himself beheaded at the guillotine by that very revolution.
Following 2000’s hanging chads, many said, “Knock off this ‘stolen’ and ‘illegitimate’ talk, it will go down a path you cannot foresee and you do not want.” Recently, Hillary Clinton’s claims of victory, “Well, we all know who really won,” have gone unchallenged by the left and been attended by calls for abandoning the Electoral College. Stacey Abrams is lauded, though she still refuses to concede, and is elevated to celebrity based almost entirely on her roundly-accepted-by-the-left claims of a “stolen election.” As this train gained speed, many said “Here it comes.”
And here we are. This was as predictable as the sunrise. And after the past few years, it was inevitable.
How do we restore faith in the systems on which our country is built? How we hold our elections in Texas, and here in Denton, matters. We improve our national elections by securing our local elections. Texans should continue to demand their representatives stand firm on voter identification, uniform ballot design, criteria for validity of mail-in ballots (e.g. signatures and due-by dates), a recount process with clearly articulate procedures for determining voter intent, tight margins for automated recounts and tighter margins for manual recounts, provisional ballots so no voter is turned away on election day, and a statewide voter registration database for accuracy of voting records and registration data.