Sometimes, in quiet moments, especially during the Christmas and Hanukkah season, some people tend to reflect on their lives. This is particularly true for those of us nearer life’s end than the beginning.
Does it seem to you that some people get all the breaks and others get very little? Some people are born with good looks, intelligence and money. Then there are people like me.
I used to think people reared in poverty grew up at a disadvantage. Like most Hispanic farmworking families, ours was very poor. I thought it was a hardship for seven of us to live in two rooms with a wood-burning stove, an outhouse, no running water and one light bulb in each room.
But really, we may not have ever had a Christmas turkey, but we never went hungry, either. We ate mostly beans and tortillas, but we always had food. We did not get a lot for Christmas, but we always got something: One year, it was a toy sword, another a toy car, yet another a football, and so on.
And Mama and Papa stayed together until death did them part. I do not wish to anger all the people who say children grow up just fine in single-parent families, but I think it was greatly to my advantage that Mama and Papa were both always at home with us.
And as I thought some more about it, it seemed there were some good things about growing up poor, as many of us did. Oh, don’t misunderstand me. I don’t wish poverty on anyone. But when you’re poor, you have to learn to rely on family for daily needs. And that’s good. Like we talked to each other. We shared secrets. We relied on and helped each other.
So in fact, there were some good things about growing up poor. We learned to fix broken things ourselves. We tended to keep clothes longer. We learned to tend to our own illnesses. Our social life consisted of visiting relatives, drinking coffee and eating pan de dulce. And those were good times.
And we are fortunate we grew up in the best country in the world. A place where everyone wants to come and no one wants to leave. Oh, we have our problems. No doubt you could name a few. But this is still the best place in the world to live.
And many of us were born and grew up in Texas — the land of my forebears. And this is a good place to grow up. It may not seem like it sometimes, for like you, I have a love-hate relationship with Texas. But despite all the underhanded tactics in our state Capitol and City Hall, Texas is still a good place to live.
So for many of us in this blessed season, we can pause and feel lucky that we live in this country and this state. And fortunate we grew up in the family we did, despite poverty.
And I especially want to say what a blessing it was for me to be raised and loved by the Valdez family of San Antonio, Texas — despite our poverty. Or maybe because of it.
Anyhow, Feliz Navidad and Hanukkah Sameach to you and all your wonderful family, no matter your finances.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.