This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
For at least a generation, the plan to fight climate change revolved around punitive ideas aimed at harming the energy industry and lowering quality of life in the name of collective sacrifice for the planet.
Most Americans weren’t buying it, despite doom rhetoric aimed at shaming and blaming people for going about their everyday lives.
That didn’t mean, of course, that climate change wasn’t real and that its impact on the world was and remains in need of serious policy in response.
But most Americans want to face this problem with technological innovation and policy that incentivizes a transition to a clean energy future, rather than draconian environmental restrictions and a punishing tax structure intended to choke the companies that provide our energy.
Why it took Democrats so long to figure this out is a puzzle. But they are on their way with the passage of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which would be better labeled the climate bill.
Republicans won’t support it, that we know. Some are still stuck denying man-made climate change exists at all, despite overwhelming scientific evidence and ever-spreading experiences of historic heat waves, wildfires, droughts and more.
Democrats were stuck in their own way on trying to tax and punish industry into a cleaner future. They can thank Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for forcing them to look at climate policy in a more productive way.
The bill that has passed the Senate strikes us as a balanced measure that most Americans will agree is for the best. The fact that environmental extremists and climate change deniers don’t like it is a good indication that it is on the right track.
The bill is huge and has many provisions, some of which should have been broken out for separate debate. We include among those Medicaid drug price negotiations. But when business is actually done in Washington these days, it’s usually done in these massive and complicated packages.
The elements of the bill affecting energy use and aimed at climate change deserve particular praise because they recognize that our nation does need to produce energy from multiple sources, including fossil fuels, as we build a clean energy future.
It also recognizes that people and industry are more responsive to incentives than to punishment.
Extending tax credits for the development of solar, wind and nuclear power will help encourage needed investments in those areas. Helping consumers cover the cost of electric vehicles, solar panels or more efficient appliances is a great way to support manufacturing while nudging the nation toward cleaner power in the home.
For years, climate activists have tried to tell Americans that they cannot enjoy the benefits of our resources without harming or even killing the planet. And they have done all they can, with little political success, to limit how people live.
Americans want to do something about the climate. But they know that we need to build, not tax and restrict, our way to a better future.
This bill largely gets that right and deserves to become law.