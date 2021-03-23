Wash your hands. Social distance. Wear masks.
That’s the advice most of us have heard repeated throughout this pandemic. It’s the advice I see most responsible businesses, restaurants and schools in North Texas acting on now. Unfortunately, it’s a bit outdated.
I understand why many of us aren’t updated. Health experts have sometimes been better at science than communicating recommendations based on science.
This was evident in one of the first recommendations to the public: Don’t wear masks. There was concern in the scientific community that the public would horde masks that medical professionals needed. So they bought themselves some time. But it didn’t take long for social scientists like Zeynep Tufekci to point out that if masks help medical professionals, then they help the rest of us too. Responsible Texans now wear masks, and hopefully, health experts know that honesty is better even when the news is difficult.
That brings us to the shortcoming of the current wash hands-social distance-wear mask recommendation. Initially, there was a belief that COVID-19 spread via droplets that fell from our mouths and fomites that sat on our surfaces. Therefore, we were told to wear masks and stay distant to avoid the droplets and wash our hands and surfaces to avoid the fomites. This is still mostly good advice, but we know more now.
Scientists now mostly agree that COVID-19 spreads by aerosols that float in the air. Masks—even two masks—are a good way to slow spread, but there’s something just as important that gets far less attention: ventilation. Superspreader events, even the much publicized Amy Coney Barrett events at the White House, almost all happen indoors where there are a lot of people in attendance.
In other words, we are less likely to spread or contract COVID-19 when we are outdoors. If you have to be indoors, bring the outdoor air in as much as possible by opening windows and doors. The recent beautiful weather in North Texas makes ventilation much easier.
However, I haven’t heard this message from public health officials, and it shows in our local community. While many responsible establishments still require masks and provide sanitizer, they rarely open doors or windows. This is most important in coffee shops, restaurants, bars or gyms, where people might remove their masks and buildings lack high-grade filters. If schools cannot purchase filters or open windows, they might consider moving class or lunch outside.
We’re all tired of hearing the same recommendations: Wash your hands. Social distance. Wear masks. Vaccines are getting us closer to the end of this pandemic, but there’s one other thing we can do in the meantime: ventilate!
As a Denton community member, I have a request: If we can’t be outdoors, please let the outdoor air in.